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Topps Royalty UFC Returns in 2026 at UFC Store!

Join the Chase for Autographs, Relics, Parallels and One-Of-One Collectibles!
Nov. 12, 2026

Topps Royalty UFC returns for 2026, officially releasing on UFCStore.com this Friday, November 13! Featuring high-end designs, elite fighters, and championship-worthy quality, this premium release gives collectors plenty to chase.

What’s Inside?

Each 10-card box guarantees five autographs, three relic cards, and two base cards or base parallels, featuring UFC superstars spanning all-time greats to the next generation of breakout contenders. This year’s chase includes the one-of-one Dana White and Donald Trump UFC Freedom 250 patch card, plus UFC Freedom 250 patch autograph cards featuring other fighters who competed at the historic event.

2026 Topps Royalty Collection UFC, Dual Autographs
2026 Topps Royalty Collection UFC, Dual Autographs

Whether you’re hunting for a favorite fighter’s autograph, a premium relic, or a one-of-one collectible, Topps Royalty UFC brings fans closer to the sport’s biggest names and unforgettable moments.

2026 Topps Royalty Collection UFC, Triumph Relic Signatures
2026 Topps Royalty Collection UFC, Triumph Relic Signatures

How Do I Get Mine?

Head over to UFCStore.com now to secure yours! Join the chase!