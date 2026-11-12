Topps Royalty UFC Returns in 2026 at UFC Store!

Join the Chase for Autographs, Relics, Parallels and One-Of-One Collectibles!
Nov. 12, 2026
Topps Royalty UFC returns for 2026, officially releasing on UFCStore.com this Friday, November 13! Featuring high-end designs, elite fighters, and championship-worthy quality, this premium release gives collectors plenty to chase.
What’s Inside?
Each 10-card box guarantees five autographs, three relic cards, and two base cards or base parallels, featuring UFC superstars spanning all-time greats to the next generation of breakout contenders. This year’s chase includes the one-of-one Dana White and Donald Trump UFC Freedom 250 patch card, plus UFC Freedom 250 patch autograph cards featuring other fighters who competed at the historic event.