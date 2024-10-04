 Skip to main content
Topps Knockout UFC Trading Cards Return!

Attention UFC fans and trading card enthusiasts! Topps UFC is back with an exciting new release set to drop on Friday, October 4th.
Oct. 4, 2024

Topps Knockout UFC will feature master boxes containing 4 mini boxes each, packed with must-have collectables such as on-card autographs, inscription autographs, relic autographs, jumbo relics, and even booklets highlighting your favorite UFC stars. 

Signed Topps trading cards of Diego Lopes and Charles Oliveira

This new collection will be available for purchase at UFCStore.com, Topps.com, and hobby shop retailers. While the majority of distribution will be in the United States, fans in Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, UK, Germany, and The Netherlands can also have a chance to get these coveted cards.

Signed Topps trading cards of Merab Dvalishvili and Georges St-Pierre

Don’t miss out on the return of Topps UFC trading cards with the latest Knockout collection!

