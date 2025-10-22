Topps Knockout UFC is Now Available At UFC Store!

The newest Topps UFC drop is finally here and is now available at UFC Store!
Each pack of Topps Knockout UFC brings the heat with amazing artwork, dynamic photography, and bold colors – made to honor UFC legends and highlight the newest crop of rising stars.
What’s Inside?
Hobby boxes come with 4 packs, with 8 cards inside of each pack. Not to mention, every box guarantees 3 autographs and 1 relic card – giving you the ultimate chance to pull something incredible. From on-card autos and relics to an all-new rookie class, Topps Knockout UFC is filled with something for all collectors.
Join the chase now and look out for autograph Octagon Canvas Relics, Full Contact Autographs, 2012 Throwback Signatures, Collageagraphs and more! Loaded with UFC legends and modern-day champions, Topps Knockout UFCallows you to take your collection to the next level.
How Do I Get Mine?
Head over to UFC Store and enter the chase, starting on Wednesday, October 22 and closing on Friday October 24 at 12pm PT. Each fan will have 48 hours to enter the product drop with a chance at grabbing these exclusive packs. Don’t miss out!