Topps Knockout UFC is Now Available At UFC Store!

Join The Chase With The Latest From Topps UFC
Oct. 22, 2025

The newest Topps UFC drop is finally here and is now available at UFC Store!

Each pack of Topps Knockout UFC brings the heat with amazing artwork, dynamic photography, and bold colors – made to honor UFC legends and highlight the newest crop of rising stars.

Robbie Lawler, Tom Aspinall, Alexandre Pantoja and Khabib Nurmagomedov Topps Knockout UFC trading cards

What’s Inside?

Hobby boxes come with 4 packs, with 8 cards inside of each pack. Not to mention, every box guarantees 3 autographs and 1 relic card – giving you the ultimate chance to pull something incredible. From on-card autos and relics to an all-new rookie class, Topps Knockout UFC is filled with something for all collectors. 

Tracy Cortez and Alex Pereira Topps Knockout UFC trading cards

Join the chase now and look out for autograph Octagon Canvas Relics, Full Contact Autographs, 2012 Throwback Signatures, Collageagraphs and more! Loaded with UFC legends and modern-day champions, Topps Knockout UFC allows you to take your collection to the next level.

Max Holloway and Erin Blanchfield Topps Knockout UFC trading cards

How Do I Get Mine?

Head over to UFC Store and enter the chase, starting on Wednesday, October 22 and closing on Friday October 24 at 12pm PT. Each fan will have 48 hours to enter the product drop with a chance at grabbing these exclusive packs. Don’t miss out!

