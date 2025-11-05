Topps Finest UFC is Now Available at UFC Store!

Topps Finest UFC returns with a 300-card tiered Base Set that delivers a loaded lineup of legends, contenders, and rising stars – brought to life through a rich rainbow of refractors and parallels. With two autographs per Hobby Box and brand-new case hits in the mix, this year’s Finest is a must-rip for fans on the hunt for grails.
A staple of card collecting since its debut in the early 90s, Topps Finest redefined shine in the Hobby by introducing refractor technology. Merging cutting-edge design with the raw energy of mixed martial arts, Topps Finest UFC honors both the legacy of UFC and the electricity of the Octagon.
What’s Inside?
Collectors can expect 2 autos packed inside each Hobby Box, alongside bold refractors, sleek autos, and a rainbow worth chasing – featuring Dual Autos, Superfractor Autos, Showstopper Inserts, and more!
How Do I Get Mine?
Head over to UFC Store and enter the chase, starting on XXX and closing on XXX at 12pm PT. Each fan will have 48 hours to enter the product drop with a chance at grabbing these exclusive packs. Don’t miss out!
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!