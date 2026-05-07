Topps Chrome UFC is Back in 2026!

Join the Chase at UFC Store with Hobby, Value, and Mega Boxes!
May. 7, 2026
Topps Chrome UFC is back and bringing another must-have release for collectors! This year’s release features the unmistakable Chrome look paired with an upgraded lineup of inserts, refractors, and case hit content. Packed with even more excitement, Topps Chrome offers exclusive relic cards in this set – including patches, autos, and event-worn items. Available now at UFC Store, every pack is built to deliver high-energy pulls and standout moments for collectors.
At the center of Topps Chrome UFC is a 200-card Base Set featuring UFC legends, current stars, and the brightest emerging talent. With a wide range of color and tech parallels, the chase to complete the set brings constant variety and high-octane energy. Keep an eye out for Octagon Legends Autographs, Radiating Rookies, and Lightweight Autographs as key pulls in this year’s set!
Grab Hobby, Value, and Mega Boxes now at UFC Store and start chasing!