Topps Chrome UFC is Back in 2026!

Topps Chrome UFC is back and bringing another must-have release for collectors! This year’s release features the unmistakable Chrome look paired with an upgraded lineup of inserts, refractors, and case hit content. Packed with even more excitement, Topps Chrome offers exclusive relic cards in this set – including patches, autos, and event-worn items. Available now at UFC Store, every pack is built to deliver high-energy pulls and standout moments for collectors.