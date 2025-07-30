Topps Buy Back Program 2025

The Topps UFC Main Event Buyback returns for its second year, and this time it’s highlighting the UFC 318 main event winner and current UFC BMF Champion, Max “Blessed” Holloway. Starting now, participating hobby shops across the country will be buying back 2025 Topps Chrome Max Holloway cards in exchange for store credit!
Base set cards featuring Max Holloway can be exchanged for $20 at participating hobby shops, while Refractor versions – which are a bit rarer and flashier – are worth $40 each. If you’re lucky enough to pull a numbered card of Holloway, the value jumps even more! Cards numbered over 100 can be traded in for $100, and those numbered under 100 are valued at $200 each.
Whether you’re a Topps UFC collector, a Max Holloway fan, or someone new to the hobby, this is your chance to get involved. To participate, fans simply need to purchase 2025 Topps Chrome UFC packs, hunt for Max Holloway cards, and bring them to a participating local hobby shop for trade-in credit. Start hunting today!
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!