TOP WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDERS (#6) GILBERT BURNS AND (#8) SEAN BRADY COLLIDE AT UFC APEX

• Steve Garcia (16-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) meets Kyle Nelson (16-5-1, fighting out of Huntsville, Ontario, Canada) in a featherweight clash sure to deliver fireworks

• An exciting flyweight matchup sees No. 11 ranked contender Matt Schnell (16-8 1NC, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) take on Alessandro Costa (14-4, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico)

• Fan favorite light heavyweights collide as Ryan Spann (21-10, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas) matches up with Ovince Saint Preux (27-17, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.)

• Trevor Peek (9-2 1NC, fighting out of Pisgah, Ala.) takes on Yanal Ashmouz (7-1, fighting out of Fairfield, N.J. by way of Kfar Kama, Israel) in a battle of all-action lightweights

• Road to UFC lightweight winner Rongzhu (24-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) aims to impress against Chris Padilla (14-6, fighting out of Westminster, Calif.)

• Road to UFC featherweight winner YiZha (24-4, fighting out of Shanghai, China) looks to make a statement against Gabriel Santos (10-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

• Andre Petroski (11-4, fighting out of Springfield, Penn.) seeks to start another long win streak by taking out Dylan Budka (7-3, fighting out of Findlay, Ohio) at middleweight

• Jaqueline Amorim (8-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Manaus, Brazil) aims to keep her win streak alive against Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) at strawweight

• Isaac Dulgarian (6-1, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) hunts for another first-round finish when he faces Brendon Marotte (8-2, fighting out of Haverhill, Mass.) in a featherweight bout

• Flyweight action sees Felipe dos Santos (8-1 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) face off with undefeated Andre Lima (9-0, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)



