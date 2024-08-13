TOP WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDERS (#6) GILBERT BURNS AND (#8) SEAN BRADY COLLIDE AT UFC APEX

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a compelling welterweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and No. 8 ranked Sean Brady collide with the intent of breaking into the Top 5. Also on the card, former UFC strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Jessica Andrade takes on No. 8 ranked Natalia Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs BRADY takes place Saturday, September 7 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Burns (22-7, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla.) continues to prove that he is willing to take on anyone, anytime, anyplace. A perennial top contender, Burns has cemented himself as one of the best in the world with wins over Jorge Masvidal, Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley. He now looks insert himself back into the title conversation by taking out Brady.
Brady (16-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) aims to make a statement in the biggest moment of his UFC career. A relentless grappler, he has put his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt skills on display in impressive finishes over Kelvin Gastelum, Jake Matthews and Chrisitan Aguilera. Brady now plans to deliver his best performance yet and become the first man to submit Burns.
Andrade (26-12, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) once again returns to the UFC flyweight division looking to maintain her spot in the Top 10. The only woman in UFC history to win a fight in three different weight classes, Andrade also holds the records for most wins (17), most fights (27), and most post-fight bonuses (10) in UFC women’s history. She now seeks to continue the momentum from her last two wins over Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez at strawweight by handing Silva her first UFC loss.
Rising star Silva (17-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) has her sights set on adding a former UFC champion to her already-impressive resume. Currently on an 11-fight win streak dating back to 2018, she is undefeated in the UFC with notable victories over Viviane Araujo, Andrea Lee and Jasmine Jasudavicius. Silva now sets out to break into the Top 5 with a highlight-reel performance against Andrade.
Additional bouts on the card include:
• Steve Garcia (16-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) meets Kyle Nelson (16-5-1, fighting out of Huntsville, Ontario, Canada) in a featherweight clash sure to deliver fireworks
• An exciting flyweight matchup sees No. 11 ranked contender Matt Schnell (16-8 1NC, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) take on Alessandro Costa (14-4, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico)
• Fan favorite light heavyweights collide as Ryan Spann (21-10, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas) matches up with Ovince Saint Preux (27-17, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.)
• Trevor Peek (9-2 1NC, fighting out of Pisgah, Ala.) takes on Yanal Ashmouz (7-1, fighting out of Fairfield, N.J. by way of Kfar Kama, Israel) in a battle of all-action lightweights
• Road to UFC lightweight winner Rongzhu (24-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) aims to impress against Chris Padilla (14-6, fighting out of Westminster, Calif.)
• Road to UFC featherweight winner YiZha (24-4, fighting out of Shanghai, China) looks to make a statement against Gabriel Santos (10-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
• Andre Petroski (11-4, fighting out of Springfield, Penn.) seeks to start another long win streak by taking out Dylan Budka (7-3, fighting out of Findlay, Ohio) at middleweight
• Jaqueline Amorim (8-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Manaus, Brazil) aims to keep her win streak alive against Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) at strawweight
• Isaac Dulgarian (6-1, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) hunts for another first-round finish when he faces Brendon Marotte (8-2, fighting out of Haverhill, Mass.) in a featherweight bout
• Flyweight action sees Felipe dos Santos (8-1 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) face off with undefeated Andre Lima (9-0, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.