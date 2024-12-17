TOP STRAWWEIGHT CONTENDERS MACKENZIE DERN AND AMANDA RIBAS COLLIDE AT UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs. RIBAS 2 takes place Saturday, January 11 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Submission specialist Dern (14-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif.) aims to even the score with Ribas with a standout performance. A relentless grappler, she has put her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt skills on display in impressive wins over Loopy Godinez, Angela Hill, and Tecia Pennington. She now looks to add to her record for the most submissions in UFC strawweight history and insert herself into the title conversation.

Ribas (13-5, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) seeks to start off her 2025 campaign by replicating her October 2019 victory over Dern. A black belt in both judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, she has proven herself as one of the best in the division with finishes of Luana Pinheiro, Paige VanZant, and Emily Whitmire. Ribas now has her sights set on making a statement in her return to the 115-pound weight class.

Curtis (31-11 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Cincinnati, Ohio) returns to the Octagon with hopes of kickstarting a run up the rankings. A well-rounded athlete, Curtis has entertained fans in wins over Marc-Andre Barriault, Joaquin Buckley and Rodolfo Vieira. He now hopes to steal the show with a definitive showing against Kopylov.

Exciting striker Kopylov (13-3, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia) looks to notch the biggest victory of his UFC career. Winner of five of his last six bouts, he has impressed with notable knockouts of Josh Fremd, Claudio Ribeiro, and Alessio Di Chirico. Kopylov now plans to make a case to break into the Top 15 with a thunderous win over Curtis.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit UFC.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.