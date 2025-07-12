Top Reasons to Visit Louisiana in 2025

UFC returns to Louisiana for UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 and has partnered with Louisiana Office of Tourism to provide information of all things happening in the Bayou State during 2025.
Louisiana should be on everyone’s radar as a place to visit in 2025. With must-see events, eye-opening sights and a culture like no other, Louisiana stakes it’s claim to every type of visitor year-round. From the mouth-watering cuisine to the jaw-dropping scenic areas, Louisiana spares no expense. Whether you’re seeking a weekend getaway with the family, or an unparalleled cultural experience, the Pelican state is sure to exceed expectations.
Food Galore
Louisiana is celebrating its unique cuisine during the Year of Food throughout 2025. From crawfish étouffée to shrimp creole, gumbo, and beignets, each dish has its own flavor that’s as rich and varied as Louisiana’s cultural roots.
With a pallet unmatched, Louisiana hosts a wide array of options sure to meet all visitors' tastes.
A trip to Louisiana is different for everyone. No matter what your interests are, you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience of live music, natural beauty, a rich culture and delicious food on your next visit.
Scenic Retreats
Hitting the road this summer? Louisiana offers 19 scenic trails and byways featuring storied paths through natural beauty, rich history and authentic small towns. Explore Louisiana’s historic homes and museums along the way to discover the diverse influences on the state.
Festivities For All
Experience Louisiana’s culture through one of the 400-plus festivals showcased throughout the year. Iconic festivals celebrate crops like strawberries, oysters, peaches, and music genres such as blues, zydeco, and Cajun.
The Great Outdoors
Find your Louisiana in the state’s great outdoors. Take a swamp tour, a lone kayak, or a hike to discover one of Louisiana’s 21 state parks. Whether it’s casting a line or birdwatching at sunrise, it’s all waiting for you in Louisiana.
Music
Louisiana offers diverse musical experiences, from lively dance halls to intimate clubs, featuring genres like jazz, blues, and Cajun music.
Relive the best music of the past with modern classics that'll be sure to make you get on your feet.
Fishing
Known as "Sportsman's Paradise," Louisiana provides extensive fishing opportunities in various waterways, with abundant species such as bass, redfish, and catfish.
Lousiana Culture
Louisiana's culture is a rich tapestry woven from French, Spanish, African, Caribbean, German, and other global influences.
Visitors to Louisiana can explore a wide range of environments, from the serene natural landscapes of its bayous and swamps to the energetic atmosphere of its music venues.