TOP RANKED WELTERWEIGHTS (#4) BELAL MUHAMMAD AND (#10) GABRIEL BONFIM HEADLINE ACTION-PACKED UFC FIGHT NIGHT® AT META APEX ON JUNE 6

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: MUHAMMAD vs BONFIM takes place Saturday, June 6 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: MUHAMMAD vs BONFIM will go on sale Friday, April 24 at 10 am PT and are available at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club®will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. PT. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Meta APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Muhammad (24-5 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) returns to action looking to build momentum for another shot at UFC gold. A well-rounded competitor, Muhammad rose through the welterweight ranks with wins over Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns before defeating then-champion Leon Edwards. He now looks to take out Bonfim in dominant fashion.

Surging Bonfim (19-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) aims to deliver another impressive UFC main event showing. A signee from season six of Dana White’s Contender Series, he holds recent wins over Randy Brown, Stephen Thompson and Khaos Williams. Bonfim now intends to break into the Top 5 by defeating the former champion.

Perennial contender Allen (26-7, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) steps back into the Octagon chasing another highlight finish. Currently tied for third-most submissions in UFC middleweight history with six, Allen has shown off his skills in performances over Paul Craig, Bruno Silva and Andre Muniz. He now has his sights set on adding Shahbazyan to his resume and turning his attention towards the top of the division.

Shahbazyan (16-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) seeks to extend his current three-fight win streak and secure the biggest win of his career. A high-paced finisher, he has ended 13 of his 16 wins by knockout including those over Andre Muniz, Dylan Budka and AJ Dobson. Shahbazyan now looks to make it four wins in a row with a statement performance.

Additional bouts include:

An intriguing bantamweight bout pits Bryce Mitchell (18-4, fighting out of Searcy, Ark.) against Victor Henry (25-7 1NC, fighting out of Southgate, Calif.)

(18-4, fighting out of Searcy, Ark.) against (25-7 1NC, fighting out of Southgate, Calif.) No. 15 ranked UFC lightweight contender Fares Ziam (18-4, fighting out of Lyon, France) battles Tom Nolan (10-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) in a high-stakes contest

(18-4, fighting out of Lyon, France) battles (10-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) in a high-stakes contest Undefeated light heavyweight prospect Iwo Baraniewski (8-0, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) looks for another highlight-reel finish as he faces Billy Elekana (10-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)

(8-0, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) looks for another highlight-reel finish as he faces (10-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) Flyweight standout Imanol Rodriguez (7-0, fighting out of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico) makes his second Octagon appearance of 2026 when he squares off with veteran Matt Schnell (17-10 1NC, fighting out of Shreveport, Lou.)

(7-0, fighting out of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico) makes his second Octagon appearance of 2026 when he squares off with veteran (17-10 1NC, fighting out of Shreveport, Lou.) Marcus McGhee (10-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) faces Jakub Wiklacz (18-3-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) in a bantamweight contest

(10-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) faces (18-3-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) in a bantamweight contest An exciting flyweight bout sees No. 15 ranked contender Bruno Silva (15-8-2 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) defend his spot in the rankings against Edgar Chairez (13-6 1NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico)

(15-8-2 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) defend his spot in the rankings against (13-6 1NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico) Always-entertaining Jordan Leavitt (13-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meets Joanderson Brito (18-5-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) in a can’t-miss featherweight tilt

(13-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meets (18-5-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) in a can’t-miss featherweight tilt Ketlen Souza (16-6, fighting out of Manaus, Brazil) and Ariane Carnelossi (15-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) compete at strawweight

(15-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) compete at strawweight A women’s bantamweight bout features Priscila Cachoeira (13-8, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and Chelsea Chandler (6-4, fighting out of Stockton, Calif.)

(13-8, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and (6-4, fighting out of Stockton, Calif.) Dana White’s Contender Series signee Jeisla Chaves (6-0, fighting out of Bahia, Brazil) makes her UFC debut against Yuneisy Duben (6-1 1NC, fighting out of Provincia de Lima, Peru) at flyweight

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.