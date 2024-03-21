Top Ranked Flyweights Matheus Nicolau And Manel Kape Lock Horns At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NICOLAU vs. KAPE 2 takes place Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

UFC APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC octagon girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Nicolau (19-4-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to make the most of his first UFC main event. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with a strong standup game, Nicolau has earned victories over Matt Schnell, David Dvorak, and Tim Elliott. The veteran contender now aims to secure a second win against Kape and make his case for a title shot later this year.

Kape (19-6, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand by way of Porto, Portugal) returns to action looking to avenge his 2021 loss to Nicolau. The Angolan-born fighter has made waves in the 125-pound division by delivering dominant performances against Felipe dos Santos, Zhalgas Zhumagulov, and Ode’ Osbourne. Kape now looks to finish Nicolau in emphatic fashion and cement his spot in the Top 5.

Veteran Spann (19-7, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas by way of Memphis, Tenn.) sets out to remind the world why he’s among the best at 205 pounds. A dominant force for the past six years, Spann has delivered highlight finishes against Dominick Reyes, Ion Cutelaba, and Misha Cirkunov. He now hopes for another first-round finish to derail Guskov’s momentum.

Guskov (15-3 fighting out of Dukent, Uzbekistan) looks to put the division on notice by taking out a top-ranked opponent. Making just his second Octagon appearance, Guskov wowed fight fans with his first-round knockout against The Ultimate Fighter season 30 finalist Zac Pauga. Uzbekistan’s own now sets forth to secure the biggest win of his career by getting his hand raised against Spann.

Additional bouts on the card include:

