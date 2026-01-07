Top Ranked Flyweights Brandon Moreno And Asu Almabayev Headline UFC's Return To Mexico City

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALMABAYEV takes place Saturday, February 28 in Mexico City. The prelims will air at 5pm ET/2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8pm ET/5pm PT. All bouts will stream live on takes place Saturday, February 28 in Mexico City. The prelims will air at 5pm ET/2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8pm ET/5pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALMABAYEV will go on sale Friday, January 9 at 10am CT and are available for purchase at will go on sale Friday, January 9 at 10am CT and are available for purchase at superboletos.com . Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, January 7 at 10am CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com . A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, January 8 starting at 10am CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com

Mexico’s Moreno (29-3-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) intends to deliver another statement performance in his home country. A fan favorite for his consistently exciting contests, Moreno has entertained the masses in victories over Deiveson Figueiredo (twice), Kai Kara-France (twice), and Brandon Royval. He now looks to defend his home soil by delivering another highlight-reel finish as he faces Almabayev.

Rising contender Almabayev (23-3, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) plans to silence the crowd by taking out Moreno in dominant fashion. A submission ace, he owns notable wins over Alex Perez, Jose Ochoa and Matheus Nicolau. Almabayev now has his sights set on securing the most important victory of his career and breaking into the flyweight title conversation.

Chiasson (11-5, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) aims to kick off her 2026 campaign with her arm raised. The featherweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 28, Chiasson has proven herself at 135-pounds with stoppages over Mayra Bueno Silva, Pannie Kianzad and Sarah Moras. She now seeks to defend her spot in the rankings by snapping Perez’s win streak in impressive fashion.

Rising contender Perez (12-2, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) has her sights set on securing her biggest victory yet and cracking the Top 5. Currently on a five-fight win streak, tied for the third longest in women’s bantamweight history, Perez holds wins over Karol Rosa, Darya Zheleznyakova and Joselyne Edwards. Perez now looks to keep her streak going and add Chiasson to her growing resume.

Additional bouts on the card include: