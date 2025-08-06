TOP LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS (#3) CARLOS ULBERG AND (#8) DOMINICK REYES HEADLINE UFC FIGHT NIGHT PERTH

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES will go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 8 at 11 a.m. AWST/ 1 p.m. AEST and will be available to purchase at ticketek.com.au. In addition, a special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers today, Thursday, December 12, starting at 11 a.m. AWST/ 1 p.m. AEST. Tickets are limited to four (4) per person. To access this presale, fans may register at UFC.com/Perth.

For those traveling to Perth and looking for a one-stop shop, travel packages are still available via Sportsnet Holidays. Fight fans can secure tickets, accommodation and access to an exclusive pre-event function.

VIP Experience packages are on sale now through On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes, and more. For additional information, visit UFCVIP.com to purchase today.

The highly anticipated clash between the top ten contenders will see No.3 ranked UFC light heavyweight, New Zealand’s Carlos “Black Jag” Ulberg (12-1-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) take on No.8, former title contender Dominick “The Devastaor” Reyes (15-4-0, fighting out of California, USA).

Fighting out of the esteemed City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, Ulberg first stepped into the Octagon on Dana White’s Contender Series in November 2020. With an impressive TKO finish, Ulberg won a contract and has since gone on to tear through the light heavyweight division with impressive wins over Alonzo Menifield, Volkan Oezdemir and former champion, Jan Blachowicz. Come September 28, Ulberg hopes a win will take him one step closer to the gold strap.

UFC veteran, Reyes entered the UFC in 2017 and remained undefeated until facing the one-and-only Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC® 247: JONES vs. REYES in February 2020. Jones vacated the belt later that year and Reyes was once again called up for his shot at the title. Reyes lost to former champion Jan Blachowicz, but more recently he has claimed impressive TKO wins over Dustin Jacoby, Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov. A victory over Ulberg will have him in title contention yet again.

Other bouts on the card include:

*All bouts are subject to approval by the Western Australia Combat Sports Commission.

Media members wishing to apply for UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: ULBERG vs. REYES fight week credentials may sign up here.

Fans descending on Perth for September’s event can expect all their favourite ancillary events including Open Workouts, Press Conference and Ceremonial Weigh ins.

For further bout and ticketing information head to UFC.com/Perth.