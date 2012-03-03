Top Flyweight Fights Of All Time | UFC 263

The finale of The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions featured Benavidez and Cejudo as the co-main event. Aside from groin strikes thrown by Cejudo in the first round, which led to a penalty, the fight was almost completely statistically even. Benavidez came away with the split decision victory after the reading of probably one of the weirdest judges’ scorecards of all time (29-27 Benavidez, 29-27 Cejudo, 30-26 Benavidez).

Pantoja vs Figueiredo

It’s crazy to think that in less than a year (359 days, to be exact), Deiveson Figueiredo went from opening the ESPN preliminary card on a pay-per-view event to fighting for the UFC flyweight title for the second time. But that’s the trajectory Figueiredo’s career took between July 2019 and July 2020.

Coming off the only loss in his career to Jussier Formiga, Figueiredo was pitted against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240: Holloway vs Edgar. Looking to build on a three-fight win streak of his own, Pantoja was no match for the damage Figueiredo never fails to inflict in the Octagon. While the fight was decided by the judges with 30-27s across the board for Figueiredo, the two earned an extra $50,000 each thanks to a Fight of the Night bonus.