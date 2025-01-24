Top Flyweight Contenders Brandon Royval And Manel Kape Face Off At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs KAPE takes place Saturday, March 1 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

UFC APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Royval (17-7, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) plans to make another statement win in his third UFC main event in a row. The relentless fighter has put his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai skills on display in thrilling wins over Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France, and Tatsuro Taira. Royval now intends to hold his spot at the top of the flyweight rankings with a victory against Kape.

Kape (20-7, Phuket, Thailand by way of Porto, Portugal) seeks to start off his 2025 campaign by continuing the momentum from his impressive win in December over Bruno Silva. With almost a decade-long career under his belt, Kape holds additional notable wins over Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Kai Asakura and David Dvořák. Kape now aims to snatch Royval’s spot in the ranks with a highlight-reel performance.

Durable grappler Brundage (10-6 1NC, fighting out of Littleton, Colo.) returns to the Octagon seeking another first round stoppage. The former college wrestler has captivated the attention of fans with exciting wins over Zachary Reese, Tresean Gore and Dalcha Lungiambula. Brundage now has his sights set on taking out Marquez in devastating fashion.

The always entertaining Marquez (9-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) looks to keep his 100 percent finishing rate intact against Brundage. A member of the UFC roster since 2017, Marquez holds bonus-earning victories over Sam Alvey, Maki Pitolo and Darren Stewart. He now strives to return to the winner’s circle with a vintage showing.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit UFC.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.