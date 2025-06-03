TOP FLYWEIGHT CONTENDERS (#3) AMIR ALBAZI AND (#5) TATSURO TAIRA HEADLINE AT UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALBAZI vs TAIRA takes place Saturday, August 2 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

UFC APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Albazi (17-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Baghdad, Iraq) looks to make the most of his third straight main event. He has solidified his spot among the best at 125pounds by defeating formidable foes such as Kai Kara-France, Alessandro Costa, and Francisco Figueiredo. Albazi now sets forth to defend his spot in the rankings by stopping Taira in impressive fashion.

Japan’s Taira (16-1, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan) returns to action looking for another thrilling finish. The rising star has made an impact in just three short years by taking out top talent such as Alex Perez, Carlos Hernandez, and Edgar Chairez. Taira now aims to make a statement against Albazi and crack the Top 3 in the flyweight division.

Rosa (18-7, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) makes her way back to the Octagon with intentions of securing a win in the first bout of her 2025 campaign. A battle-hardened veteran of the bantamweight division, Rosa has become a top-ranked contender by beating tough opponents such as Pannie Kianzad, Yana Santos, and Lina Länsberg. She now sets forth to steal the show and deliver a performance to remember against Cornolle.

France’s Cornolle (9-2, fighting out of Epinay sur Seine, France) answers the call to action as she looks to secure the biggest win of her career. A well-rounded mixed martial artist with all but one win coming by either knockout or submission, Cornolle has turned heads with key performances against Joselyne Edwards, Melissa Mullins, and Hailey Cowan. She now sets her sights on Rosa as she looks to deliver another highlight-reel finish and continue to climb the rankings.

Additional bouts on the card include: