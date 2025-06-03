TOP FLYWEIGHT CONTENDERS (#3) AMIR ALBAZI AND (#5) TATSURO TAIRA HEADLINE AT UFC APEX

Las Vegas – UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high-stakes flyweight matchup featuring No. 3 ranked contender Amir Albazi taking on No. 5 Tatsuro Taira in the main event. In addition, No. 10 ranked bantamweight Karol Rosa squares off with No. 12 Nora Cornolle
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALBAZI vs TAIRA takes place Saturday, August 2 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.
Albazi (17-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Baghdad, Iraq) looks to make the most of his third straight main event. He has solidified his spot among the best at 125pounds by defeating formidable foes such as Kai Kara-France, Alessandro Costa, and Francisco Figueiredo. Albazi now sets forth to defend his spot in the rankings by stopping Taira in impressive fashion.
Japan’s Taira (16-1, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan) returns to action looking for another thrilling finish. The rising star has made an impact in just three short years by taking out top talent such as Alex Perez, Carlos Hernandez, and Edgar Chairez. Taira now aims to make a statement against Albazi and crack the Top 3 in the flyweight division.
Rosa (18-7, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) makes her way back to the Octagon with intentions of securing a win in the first bout of her 2025 campaign. A battle-hardened veteran of the bantamweight division, Rosa has become a top-ranked contender by beating tough opponents such as Pannie Kianzad, Yana Santos, and Lina Länsberg. She now sets forth to steal the show and deliver a performance to remember against Cornolle.
France’s Cornolle (9-2, fighting out of Epinay sur Seine, France) answers the call to action as she looks to secure the biggest win of her career. A well-rounded mixed martial artist with all but one win coming by either knockout or submission, Cornolle has turned heads with key performances against Joselyne Edwards, Melissa Mullins, and Hailey Cowan. She now sets her sights on Rosa as she looks to deliver another highlight-reel finish and continue to climb the rankings.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Middleweight action sees Dana White’s Contender Series signees Nick Klein (6-2, fighting out of Adell, Wisc. by way of Milwaukee, Wisc.) and Andrey Pulyaev (9-3, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia) face off
- Rodolfo Vieira (10-3, fighting out of Orlando, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) goes toe-to-toe with Tresean Gore (6-3, fighting out of Lawrenceville, Ga.) at middleweight
- A thrilling flyweight bout pits undefeated prospect Andre Lima(11-0, fighting out of Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil) against Felipe Bunes (14-7, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)
- Flyweight fireworks are expected as Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Piera Rodriguez (10-2, fighting out of Maracaibo, Venezuela) and Ketlen Souza (15-5, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) lock horns
-
Middleweights collide as Azamat Bekoev (10-2, fighting out of Vladikavkaz, Russia) takes on unbeaten Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Torrez Finney (11-0, fighting out of Chattanooga, Tenn.)
