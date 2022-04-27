Top Five Gerald Meerschaert Submissions

After falling short to Kevin Holland and Jack Hermanson, it was time for Meerschaert to go back to the drawing board and change a few things. Revamping his strength and conditioning routine, Meerschaert’s evolution as a fighter was starting to physically show. The fight against Giles was long and grueling, but it allowed Meerschaert to show his grit and heart.

Giles was able to land the right hand effectively on multiple occasions. Towards the end of the first round, he threatened Meerschaert with an anaconda choke but wouldn’t get the chance to finish the submission since the round ended.

The second round was similar to the first. Meerschaert and Giles were constantly grappling and fighting for the better position. This time around, “GM3” was able to end the round on top and landed some solid ground-and-pound in the process. The tide was starting staring to turn as Meerschaert found more success. In the third round, after initiating another grappling exchange, Meerschaert was able to secure the neck of Giles and sink in a guillotine choke. Giles fought the submission and even made his way back to his feet, but Meerschaert refused to let go until the fight was over.

Gerald Meerschaert vs Dustin Stoltzfus

December 18, 2021

