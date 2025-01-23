Top Finishes From Fighters Competing At UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC makes an epic return to Saudi Arabia on February 1 for UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov. With it comes a thrilling lineup of action-packed fighters known for their jaw-dropping finishes inside the Octagon.
The night will be capped off by the return of former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who finds himself in his first non-title bout since February 10, 2019. He’ll take on surging French contender Nassourdine Imavov. Both fighters find themselves in a similar position where a Performance of the Night-worthy victory could put them just one step away from competing for the UFC middleweight title.
But before it all goes down at anb Arena next Saturday, let’s take a look back at five of the best finishes from the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov cast.
Israel Adesanya Knocks Out Alex Pereira
UFC 287 – April 8, 2023
After suffering his first loss at middleweight to longtime kickboxing foe and UFC superstar Alex Pereira, Adesanya had the odds stacked against him going into their rematch at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida.
Having already lost three previous meetings to “Poatan” across both mixed martial arts and kickboxing, history was up against Adesanya. Like their previous meetings, this fight was a high-level, back-and-forth battle - until it wasn’t. With less than a minute to go in the second round, Adesanya landed back-to-back right hands that sent Pereira crashing to the canvas.
Though some fans point out that Pereira still holds a 3-1 advantage in their rivalry, this was a monumental moment for Adesanya, who overcame his greatest challenge in emphatic fashion. His bow-and-arrow celebration and emotional post-fight speech highlighted just how much this victory meant to him.
Shara Magomedov’s Double Spinning Backfist
UFC 308 – October 26, 2024
Undefeated middleweight contender Shara Magomedov is a walking highlight reel, and that was never more evident than when he last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway.
With less than 10 seconds left in the second round, Magomedov found his range and landed not one, but two spinning backfists to send opponent Armen Petrosyan to the ground for the walk-off knockout. Magomedov said post-fight it’s a strike he’s always practiced but was hesitant to show off in the Octagon, worried it might get stolen by another athlete. Safe to say, he made the right call debuting it in Abu Dhabi.
Magomedov will try to pass his toughest test to date at UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov when he takes on Michael “Venom” Page.
Vinicius Oliveira’s Picture-Perfect Flying Knee
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev – March 2, 2024
While nothing could top Max Holloway’s last-second knockout at UFC 300 for 2024’s Knockout of the Year, Vinicius Oliveira’s flying knee at UFC APEX was as close as you can get to it.
Less than 30 seconds were on the clock when Oliveira landed a calf kick and left hook that backed Benardo Sopaj to the Octagon fence. Oliveira chased after him and launched into a flying knee that folded Sopaj and sent a strong message to the bantamweight division that a new prospect had arrived. Oliveira faces another stiff challenge next Saturday when he collides with Said Nurmagomedov.
Ikram Aliskerov Flattens Phil Hawes
UFC 288 – May 6, 2023
You can’t ask for a better debut than a first-round knockout, and that’s exactly what Russian middleweight Ikram Aliskerov achieved when he stepped into the Octagon for the first time at UFC 288 against Phil Hawes.
In the first round, Aliskerov threw a head kick that appeared to only partially connect, however, Aliskerov immediately put his foot on the gas as if he smelled blood in the water. Just 10 seconds later, Aliskerov landed a straight right hand that put Hawes to sleep. After falling short in his first main event assignment last time in Saudi Arabia, he’ll look to rebound against Andre Muniz in his second trip to the Kingdom.
Farès Ziam Knees Frevola To Sleep
UFC Paris – September 28, 2024
Last year had so many impressive knockouts that Farès Ziam’s knee against Matt Frevola somehow went under the radar in Knockout of the Year voting.
With two minutes to go and both fighters pressed against the cage, Ziam showed off his flexibility, launching a knee that landed flush on Frevola’s chin, knocking him out cold inside the Accor Arena. It was a masterclass performance from Ziam, proving he’s a real prospect in the lightweight division. Ziam returns to the Octagon at UFC Saudi Arabia to take on Mike Davis.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, live from anb Arena in The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Prelims start at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 12pm ET/9amPT.