Top Finishes From Fighters Competing At UFC Saudi Arabia

After suffering his first loss at middleweight to longtime kickboxing foe and UFC superstar Alex Pereira, Adesanya had the odds stacked against him going into their rematch at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida.

UFC SAUDI ARABIA: The Evolution of Israel Adesanya | Rise of Nassourdine Imavov

Having already lost three previous meetings to “Poatan” across both mixed martial arts and kickboxing, history was up against Adesanya. Like their previous meetings, this fight was a high-level, back-and-forth battle - until it wasn’t. With less than a minute to go in the second round, Adesanya landed back-to-back right hands that sent Pereira crashing to the canvas.

Though some fans point out that Pereira still holds a 3-1 advantage in their rivalry, this was a monumental moment for Adesanya, who overcame his greatest challenge in emphatic fashion. His bow-and-arrow celebration and emotional post-fight speech highlighted just how much this victory meant to him.

Shara Magomedov’s Double Spinning Backfist

UFC 308 – October 26, 2024

(Watch on UFC Fight Pass)