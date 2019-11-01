Top 500 UFC Moments

It took a whole season for the Roy Nelson to impress Dana White. Never lacking in experience or confidence, the self-assured and established heavyweight came into the TUF house with the most solid resume of them all. After taking his first two fights in the TUF house to the second round and knocking out James McSweeney in the semi-finals, Roy Nelson saved the best for last with his most decisive victory yet in his first round KO of Brendan Schaub.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/roy-nelson-vs-brendan-schaub-tuf-10-finale
499. Cecil Peoples’ over the top stoppage – UFC Ultimate Fight Night: After exchanging punches for just over 40 seconds, Nate Quarry sent Pete Sell to the mat. He was followed by referee, Cecil Peoples, who piled on before lying on top of both men “stopping the fight” for what appeared to be longer than the duration of the fight itself.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/nate-quarry-vs-pete-sell-ufn-1
498. “Knockout” ends with no KO finishes – UFC 76: Knockout: What are the odds that a card featuring Chuck Liddell, Keith Jardine, Shogun Rua, Lyoto Machida, Diego Sanchez, Forrest Griffin, Jon Fitch, Jeremy Stephens, Rumble Johnson and more would end without a single KO? Too good. Lesson learned.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/knockout
497. “Wanna do it?” – UFC 121: After Brock Lesnar’s devastating loss to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121, WWE superstar, The Undertaker, briefly turned away from Ariel Helwani and crew to cryptically ask the former champion “something personal.”
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/cain-velasquez-vs-brock-lesnar-ufc-121
496. CM Punk’s debut – UFC 203: After a very public exit from WWE, CM Punk decided to try his hand at MMA. The UFC welcomed the known BJJ enthusiast at UFC 203 where he took on Mickey Gall.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/mickey-gall-vs-cm-punk-ufc-203-miocic-vs-overeem
495. Roy Nelson’s denial – UFC 143: It takes a special breed to get handled by Fabricio Werdum, lose by unanimous decision, go backstage with cameras rolling and explain to co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta that the judges must not have been paying attention. That’s where Roy Nelson comes in.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/fabricio-werdum-vs-roy-nelson-ufc-143
494. Flyweight tournament launches – UFC on FX: Alves vs Kampmann: The inaugural UFC flyweight title was in sight Joseph Benavidez. Yasuhiro Urushitani, Ian McCall and Demetrious Johnson fought for UFC 152’s flyweight title shot.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/alves-vs-kampmann
493. D-nied – UFC 210: Pearl Gonzalez’s UFC career was almost over before it started when the New York State Athletic Commission briefly banned her from her debut against Cynthia Calvillo due to her breast implants.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/cynthia-calvillo-vs-pearl-gonzalez-ufc-210-cormier-vs-johnson-2
492. Sac-Town dance off – UFC Sacramento weigh-in: Instead of a handshake and intense stare down before their main event matchup, Paige VanZant and Michelle Waterson engaged in an impromptu dance off.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-sacramento-2016-weigh-in
After taking a beating so bad in the first round, he doesn’t like talking about it, 18-year-old Chase Hooper rallied to win a developmental contract for the UFC. While most people in crowd had an expression on their face that shouted, “this was a bad idea,” Hooper proved that sometimes the refusal to be broken is enough of a weapon to break your opponent. Now 20 years old, Hooper is set to make his Octagon debut at UFC 245. This is what DWCS is all about.
Full fight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IigWphaMX64&t=2s
490. Craig White gives Diego a kiss – UFC 228 weigh-in: There’s being an aggressor and there’s barking up the wrong tree. Craig White jumped straight to option 2 when he gave Diego Sanchez a kiss at the UFC 228 weigh-in.
Weigh-in here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-228-weigh-in
489. Robbie Lawler mirage – UFC 195 post-fight press conference: After his third straight Fight of the Year bout, welterweight champ, Robbie Lawler, was a household name, right? Wrong. A reporter had a question for Lawler that left an awkward tension in the air when he realized he was directing his question toward Albert Tumenov instead of the champ.
Press conference here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/lawler-vs-condit-post-fight-press-conference
488. Woodley gets his black belt – UFC 228: In his fourth successful welterweight title defense, Tyron Woodley submitted Darren Till by way of D’Arce choke and received his black belt from Din Thomas before showing more emotion than he had since winning the title at UFC 201.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/tyron-woodley-vs-darren-till-ufc-228
487. “Victor” Belfort – UFC 12: Joe Rogan is a fan favorite among UFC fans today but few remember his UFC 12 debut where he made numerous references to UFC 12 champion, Vitor Belfort, as “Victor.”
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/judgement-day
486. Rashad’s “Personal Earthquake” – 2019 UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony: How does a fighter make himself stand out when tasked with speaking between Diego Sanchez and Michael Bisping? By summoning an earthquake.
Full ceremony here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-hall-of-fame-ceremony-2019
It was the best example of the potential of DWCS. A skinny, Montana kid with tattoos and an afro showed up immediately catching the eye of anybody watching. O’Malley took less than five minutes to unload a bomb and show the world he was the first DWCS superstar. Now, with only two fights in the Octagon as a UFC fighter, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley has become a household name amongst MMA fans. While he’s become a larger than life personality, don’t get it twisted, O’Malley is on the move and eager to prove he’s more than just a flash in the pan hype train, he’s a refined mixed martial artist.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/sean-omalley-vs-alfred-khashakayan-contender-series
484. Forrest fractures reporter’s leg – May 6, 2007: When RawVegas had a few questions for UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, VP Eric Newby showed up late with a question for Forrest who told him he’d trade a kick for a question. One kick and one hairline fracture later, Newby admitted it was a bad idea.
483. Sean O’Malley smokes with Snoop – DWCS Season 1, Week 2: After introducing the world to the “Suga Show” with a first round KO, Sean O’Malley celebrated in style by lighting one up with the 213’s very own, Snoop Dogg.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/sean-omalley-vs-alfred-khashakayan-contender-series
482. Randy Couture and Mark Coleman finally meet – UFC 109: In a clash that fell through all the way back at UFC 17, Couture and Coleman finally went toe to toe marking the first time two hall of fame fighters shared the Octagon.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/randy-couture-vs-mark-coleman-ufc-109
481. Debut of Nick Diaz, Karo Parisyan and Josh Thomson – UFC 44: As if a prime Andrei Arlovski, rising Rich Franklin and a Randy Couture vs Tito Ortiz title fight wasn’t enough. UFC 44 also saw the debuts of three future stars.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/undisputed
480. Ben Rothwell’s evil laugh – UFC New Orleans: After submitting Matt Mitrione, Ben Rothwell gave an Octagon interview that was as awkward as it was cringe-worthy and just enough to turn Ben Rothwell into a cult favorite among fight fans.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ben-rothwell-vs-matt-mitrione-ufc-fight-night
479. 6’8”, 616 pounds - UFC 3: Sumo-wrestling star and fan favorite, Emmanuel Yarborough made his UFC debut and briefly stole the show. After getting knocked down immediately, Yarborough got his hands on Keith Hackney, put the fear of God in him, threw him threw the Octagon and dished out some heavy trash talk before the two minute freak show was over.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/keith-hackney-vs-emmanuel-yarborough-ufc-3
478. Mark Coleman’s debut – UFC 10: Talk about an MMA debut. Mark Coleman stepped into the Octagon and took out Moti Horenstein, Gary Goodridge and Don Frye in one night to win the UFC 10 tournament.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/the-tournament
477. Koscheck’s phantom knee – UFC 113: Ask yourself this, what’s the most Josh Koscheck thing of all time to do?
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/josh-koscheck-vs-paul-daley-ufc-113
After making quick work of Khalil Rountree at UFC Argentina, rising star, Johnny Walker went on to make even quicker work of Justin Ledet at UFC Fortaleza. After that Performance of the Night, the animated Brazilian went on to make quick work of Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235. The only problem, he let his theatrics get the best of him when he separated his shoulder doing “The Worm.” In likable fashion, Walker had the crowd laughing with him when he confessed the injury in his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/johnny-walker-vs-misha-cirkunov-ufc-235
475. Justine Kish has an accident – UFC Oklahoma City: After three rounds of giving it her all, Justine Kish showed Oklahoma City what it means to “leave it all in the Octagon.”
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/felice-herrig-vs-justine-kish-ufc-fight-night
474. Holloway’s spoiled debut – UFC 143: Max Holloway’s debut fight wasn’t exactly a gimme when he was pitted against Dustin Poirier who submitted him quickly.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-143-prelim-dustin-poirier-vs-max-holloway
473. Marco Olano’s arm break – TUF Latin America 2: During an Erick Montaño slam, Marco Olano went to break the impact by putting his hand out and proved to be costly as the impact left his arm looking like he grew a second elbow.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/erick-montano-vs-marco-olano-the-ultimate-fighter-latin-america-2
472. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – UFC on FX: Alves vs Kampmann: After dominating the first and second round, Thiago Alves came out just as strong in the third round, landed a monstrous right hand before being told to shoot for a takedown. In doing so he served Martin Kampmann his neck on a platter before being submitted with a guillotine.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/martin-kampmann-vs-thiago-alves-ufc-fight-night
471. Bisping’s Hall of Fame speech – 2019 UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony: Michael Bisping is never one to shy away from sharing his thoughts and after flat out stating he wasn’t going to read the speech prepared for him, all those in attendance and watching live were treated to over twenty minutes of The Count loose on the microphone.
Full ceremony here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-hall-of-fame-ceremony-2019
470. Dana White’s Justin Timberlake rant – 2012: Cross Dana White and you’re treating the world to a beautiful interview. This was made very clear after N*Sync member turned global mega star ruffled White’s feathers backstage at the Nickelodeon Awards.
469. Jamie Yager quits on his stool – TUF 11: After a back and forth battle with Josh Bryant, Jamie Yager was staring down the barrel of a third round when he began to claim blindness, quit on his stool, threw a neck-brace on and had teammates help him walk to the on-sight ambulance.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/josh-bryant-vs-jamie-yager-the-ultimate-fighter-11-team-liddell-vs-team-ortiz
468. Debut of Frankie Edgar and Lyoto Machida – UFC 67: Both future champions took home decision wins.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/all-or-nothing
467. Joe Son, the cross bearer – UFC 4: Aside from his role in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Joe Son has basically gotten more and more famous for worse and worse reasons since his UFC 4 debut but die-hards will never forget Son’s lone UFC walkout equipped with an oversized entourage and a cross that appeared to be about 50 pounds too heavy.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/keith-hackney-vs-joe-son-ufc-4
When the UFC was brought about, the idea was to find out what martial art reigned supreme and it seemed like every event a man specializing in only “street fighting” was eliminated in record time. That is until Tank Abbott came along. While Abbott seemed to have mixed results, every time he was in the Octagon something very “street” happened. There’s possibly no better example of this than when he tried sending Cal Worsham out of the Octagon completely at UFC 11.5.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/tank-abbott-vs-cal-worsham-ufc-115
465. Debut of Big Nog – UFC 73: The two-time Pride heavyweight champion made his UFC debut with a decision win over Heath Herring just in time to finish out the last 11 fights of his career.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/stacked
464. Diaz vs Riggs: The Hospital Brawl – UFC 57: After Joe Riggs beat Nick Diaz for three straight rounds, both men were sent to the nearby hospital where both Diaz brothers and Joe Riggs were somehow all three the aggressors and from Nick Diaz’s account, he won the rematch at the hospital.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/joe-riggs-vs-nick-diaz-ufc-57
463. Lesnar shoves cop – UFC 121: When Brock Lesnar was set to defend his heavyweight title against Cain Velasquez at UFC 121 it was quite obviously the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history at the time. The electricity of it all had Brock Lesnar so hyped up he shoved a local police officer out of his way on the way to the Octagon much to Joe Rogan’s delight.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/cain-velasquez-vs-brock-lesnar-ufc-121
462. Dana White speaks at the RNC – July 2016: One of the biggest examples of the UFC sitting on top of the world was when UFC President Dana White was asked to tell his tale of Donald Trump seeing Dana’s vision in combat sports when others called it bloodsport.
461. Tank Abbott’s debut – UFC 6: No training, few teeth, nothing to lose. The world saw that street fighting was still an effective skill when they were introduced to D.L. “Tank” Abbott. While Abbott’s career evened out quickly, his entrance into MMA was felt as he was instantly one of the first fan favorites.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/tank-abbott-vs-john-matua-ufc-6
460. Kimo Leopoldo, the cross bearer – UFC 3: When your debut is against a man who walks to the Octagon in a train of Gracie’s, it’s almost your responsibility to find a way to match the theatrics. Kimo sure gave it his all. Signs, an entourage, a cloak and a giant cross.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/royce-gracie-vs-kimo-leopoldo-ufc-3
459. UFC, doomed from the first words – UFC 1: One of the worst starts in a company’s history came when Bill Wallace’s first words on camera were, “Welcome to the Ultimate Fighting Challenge” before letting out a small burp.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/the-beginning
Rounding out the UFC’s cross bearing walkouts is easily the most memorable. In fact, Diego Sanchez doing almost anything that somebody else does will be just a little more memorable. He was in full swing holding up a palm-sized crucifix, speed-walking to the Octagon as intense as they come. While the event saw Stefan Struve, a classic knockout by Stipe Miocic, TJ Dillashaw and a standout fight between Diego and Ellenberger, it’s still that cross-bearing walkout we see to this day.
457. First trip to Brazil – UFC Ultimate Brazil: The UFC’s first trip to the mecca of the sport saw Frank Shamrock, Pat Miletich, Vitor Belfort, Wanderlei Silva, and many, many more.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ultimate-brazil
456. Shogun’s first win – UFC 93: After going 12-1 in PRIDE, Mauricio’s debut was spoiled by Forrest Griffin before taking on Mark Coleman and not only living up to the hype he brought to the UFC but avenging his lone loss in PRIDE.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/mauricio-rua-vs-mark-coleman-ufc-93
455. Hackney’s low blows – UFC 3: A moment that would fall under “the craziest moments” and not necessarily “the greatest moments” category is a memorable close up shot of Keith Hackney in a vulnerable position delivering multiple punches to Joe Son’s crotch.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/keith-hackney-vs-joe-son-ufc-4
454. Stefan Struve’s bloodbath – UFC 99: In the UFC’s first trip to Germany, the 7’ giant, Stefan Struve received a cut to the forehead so bad that both men were nearly swimming in Struve’s blood before he shocked the arena by sinking a rear-naked choke to win one of the most graphic fights in UFC history.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/stefan-struve-vs-denis-stojnic-ufc-99
453. Return of the lightweights – UFC 58: For the first time since Yves Edwards and Josh Thomson squared off at UFC 49, two lightweights entered the Octagon with Sam Stout defeating Spencer Fisher. It’s hard to imagine the UFC in 2019 without the 155 pound division.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/sam-stout-vs-spencer-fisher-ufc-58
452. Bisping sprays TUF contestant – TUF 9: Michael Bisping… After thinking he heard Damarques Johnson of Team USA say he’s “whiter than a Band-Aid,” he walked by and casually squirted water in his face before finding out that it was in fact Cameron Dollar who made the comment.
Full episode here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ep-909-battle-royale
451. Joe Lauzon’s debut upset – UFC 63: 21 years old, looks 15, what’s Joe Lauzon going to do in his debut? Knock out Jens Pulver and shock the arena.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/joe-lauzon-vs-jens-pulver-ufc-63
After running through competition in Japan, Kron Gracie made his UFC debut with a Performance of the Night and his third straight rear-naked choke finish. Will Kron be the next era of Gracie’s who take over the UFC? Will he be a more well-rounded version of his uncles? Will he flop? There have been few to bring this many questions into the Octagon before.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/kron-gracie-vs-alex-caceres-ufc-ngannou-vs-velasquez
449. Rogan takes the lead – UFC 42: After being back in the loop, Joe Rogan stepped on lead commentary for the first time with an added bonus of Eddie Bravo on commentary.
Full event here, look into it: https://www.ufc.tv/video/sudden-impact
Over training caught up to Richie Smullen before his fight with Allan Zuniga when discomfort turned to cramps, cramps turned to severe pain, severe pain turned to a trip to the hospital where he was told his muscles were deteriorating. As bizarre as the incident was, it was the reaction of opponent, Allan Zuniga, that made the situation more confusing when he was received a free pass to the next round and was so upset, he was crying. When he told Dana White he needed to fight so he could earn the knockout bonus, Dana awarded him the bonus only to have Zuniga continue to cry about not competing.
Full episode here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ep-8-face-your-fears
447. Buffer’s 360 – UFC 100: After a bit of prodding from Joe Rogan Bruce Buffer gave the fans a treat they didn’t know they needed during Brock Lesnar’s introduction at UFC 100, the Buffer 360.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/brock-lesnar-vs-frank-mir-ufc-100
446. TUF Live Debuts – TUF 15: TUF got creative yet again for the 15th season when it was announced fights would now be filmed live.
Episode 1 here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ep-1501-the-ultimate-fighter-live
445. TUF returns – 2005: Expectations were high, and The Ultimate Fighter was back on Spike with coaches Matt Hughes and Rich Franklin with Melvin Guillard, Keith Jardine, Rashad Evans, Joe Stevenson and more as the prospective fighters.
Episode one here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ep-201-a-new-crop
444. Debut of Frank Mir – UFC 34: One of the first ground-centric big men in UFC history stepped into the Octagon at UFC 34 against Roberto Traven and sealing the win with an armbar finish.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/frank-mir-vs-roberto-traven-ufc-34
443. Stay in your place, Terrell – UFC 51: David Terrell came to the UFC with higher expectations than Sage Northcutt and when he met Evan Tanner, it took less than a round for reality to hit him.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/david-terrell-vs-evan-tanner-ufc-51
442. Dana White’s Stitch Duran rant – 2015: After Stitch Duran was released as a UFC cut man there were a few words about Dana White not valuing their friendship. White took some time to make it abundantly clear there was no friendship to begin with.
441. Cro Cop is coming! – UFC 66: Dana White announced one of the biggest signings to date for the UFC mid-broadcast. Mirko Cro Cop would make his UFC debut at UFC 67.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/liddell-vs-ortiz-2
440. Miletich wins first 170 pound title – UFC 16: With the visions of the loaded pistol in his sock drawer, Iowa’s Pat Miletich won the first 170 pound title, then known as the lightweight title, at UFC 16’s Lightweight tournament.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/battle-in-the-bayou
439. Amanda Nunes’ debut – UFC 163: Before The Lioness was the KO machine on a 9-fight winning streak with seven finishes, she was a 7-3 up-and-comer taking on Sheila Gaff in the UFC 163 prelims. Looking back, the first round stoppage almost seems to have been a premonition.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/amanda-nunes-vs-sheila-gaff-ufc-163
Tucked unfortunately well in the prelims of UFC 100, Tom Lawlor walked out to the Octagon jamming out to Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out?” complete with Seth Petruzelli crawling on all fours attached to a leash. Making the walkout even sweeter was Lawlor’s performance. In less than a minute, Lawlor was able to submit C.B. Dolloway and earn Submission of the Night honors in what would be, to that point, the biggest pay per view in UFC history.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/lesnar-vs-mir-ii
437. Bisping takes a spill – TUF 14: Never one to shy away from a celebration, Michael Bisping let his victory dance get the better of him after winning the coach’s challenge. Bisping climbed on to the air hockey table in celebration only to jump down and land flat on his back in front of both teams.
Full episode here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ep-1409-get-me-to-the-finals
436. Randleman takes a spill – UFC 24: While warming up backstage for the main event matchup with the heavyweight title on the line, Kevin Randleman slipped and fell on the concrete floor knocking himself completely unconscious. Needless to say, the main event was cancelled.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/first-defense
435. Robbie Lawler’s debut – UFC 37: They haven’t all bounced Robbie Lawler’s way but “Ruthless” has brought nothing short of 100% every time he’s stepped into the Octagon and with a UFC title and three “Fight of the Year” awards, it’s easy to see why amongst fans and fighters alike, he’s one of the most respected out there.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/robbie-lawler-vs-aaron-riley-ufc-37
Phil Baroni had what you’d call a “bad run” in the UFC. Going 2-7 in the Octagon isn’t going to put you in the “legend” column but the combo he landed to Dave Menne’s head at UFC 39 was nothing short of a work of art.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/phil-baroni-vs-dave-menne-ufc-39
433. “Take care of your underwears” – TUF 22: After a Team McGregor vs Team Faber scuffle that almost serves as the highlight to the season, David Termur calls out Cody Garbrandt and advises, “take care of your underwears. I’m going to f*** you, man.”
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/episode-2206-snake-in-the-grass
432. Rosie O’Donnel’s brother – The New York State Assembly hearing in opposition of MMA was almost must-see TV. While those watching were falsely led to believe that mixed martial artists were habitually biting each other’s ears off and other interesting stances, it was Hon. Daniel J. O’Donnell’s claims that MMA is simply, “gay porn with a different ending.”
Full 25 Years in Short, “New York State of Mind” episode here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/new-york-state-of-mind-the-story-of-the-fight-for-legalization-in-ny-state
431. Dana White’s Tyron Woodley rant – UFC 214 Post Fight Press Conference – The story of the night should have been only how successful UFC 214 was. Two titles on the line, the Jones vs Cormier rematch finally happening but it was impossible for Dana White to ignore the lackluster co-main event between Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.
Full press conference here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-214-post-fight-press-conference
430. Cannonier goes middleweight – UFC 230: Never much of a player in the heavyweight division, the Alaska FIGHTING Championship veteran dropped to light heavyweight, didn’t splash there. Then made the dangerous cut to middleweight and showed the world the killer he is against division stud, David Branch.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/jared-cannonier-vs-david-branch-ufc-230
429. Sister, Sister – TUF 28 Finale: After Antonina Shevchenko won her Contender Series fight, she made her successful UFC debut at TUF 28 Finale making her and Valentina the first sister duo in the UFC. A feat that would have been a laugh to think of a decade ago.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/antonina-shevchenko-vs-ji-yeon-kim-the-ultimate-fighter-28-finale
428. Hendo (kind of) takes UFC gold – UFC 17: Arguably the greatest fighter to never win a UFC title, Henderson came closer than he ever would when he won the UFC 17 middleweight tournament.
Full event here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/redemption
Jessica Eye made her UFC debut at UFC 166 with a 10-1 record. In her debut she took on Sarah Kaufman and won until results showed Eye had tested positive for marijuana. Afterwards she lost by split decision to Alexis Davis. Three fights in and Eye had still not seen her first UFC victory. All her frustration was taken out on Leslie Smith’s ear that appeared to explode before Eye tried as hard as she could to completely detach it until the fight was waved off.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/jessica-eye-vs-alexis-davis-ufc-170
426. BJ Penn’s double duties – UFC 84: In the closing seconds of the third round, BJ Penn caught Sean Sherk with a knee and unloaded fight-stopping punches. Perhaps it was showboating, perhaps it was Penn remembering Yamasaki was the referee, Penn stopped and waved the fight off on his own.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/bj-penn-vs-sean-sherk-ufc-84
425. Gabe Ruediger Part 1 – TUF 5: The first of our two-part series comes when Gabe Ruediger came to the TUF house overweight praying not to fight first so he could get in shape all while eating ice cream cake, taking it easy and skipping practice to get a colonic. Seriously.
Full episode here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ep-503-this-is-my-zone
424. Nate Diaz wins TUF 5 – TUF 5 Finale: Nate Diaz capped off one of the best seasons of The Ultimate Fighter by winning the six-figure contract. Unfortunately the fight ended in underwhelming fashion.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/nate-diaz-vs-manny-gamburyan-tuf-5-finale
423. Vitor wrecks Eastman – UFC 43: After a few seconds of not demolishing Marvin Eastman, Vitor Belfort unleashed and left one of the worst cuts in UFC history on Eastman’s forehead.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/vitor-belfort-vs-marvin-eastman-ufc-43
422.Handsome? Yes. Spencer Fisher-proof? No. – UFC 60: TUF 5 contestant, Matt Wiman had a tall task when he was pitted with the 18-2 finish-machine, Spencer Fisher. He found that out the hard way after eating a punch, shaking his head, shooting for a takedown, losing consciousness.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/spencer-fisher-vs-matt-wiman-ufc-60
421. Tiki in denial – UFC 40: After getting clearly knocked out and repeatedly beaten on the ground while unconscious by Robbie Lawler, Tiki Ghosn had the chance to take back his claims of Lawler being overrated but instead claimed the fight was only stopped because of a cut.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/robbie-lawler-vs-tiki-ghosn-ufc-40
There’s no telling how long it has been around the 209, but UFC fans across the globe were introduced to the Stockton Slap at UFC 47 when Nick Diaz took on Robbie Lawler. After stalking around the Octagon letting the world… and more importantly, Robbie Lawler, know that Stockton, CA was in the building, Diaz landed the signature open hand. The slap put a confused smile on the face of Lawler and just in time for Lawler to wipe the grin off his face and get his head back into the fight, Diaz followed it up with a shot that left him wobbling. The Slap was eventually taken overseas to Japan where Diaz dusted it off in Pride, then to Strikeforce before bringing it back to the UFC and being most generous with his slaps in his fight with Carlos Condit. Although Nick Diaz hasn’t seen time in the Octagon for almost 5 years now, the Slap has lived on through his brother Nate who has taken the Slap to new heights, giving out plenty of his own that are reserved for the A-Listers such as Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor, even Dana White. STOCKTON!
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/nick-diaz-vs-robbie-lawler-ufc-47
419. Tony Ferguson scares Dana White…. Twice – UFC 209 and UFC 216: Always the unpredictable one, it's no mystery Dana White jumped not once but twice when Tony Ferguson randomly let out a Rick Flair “woo!” at faceoffs.
UFC 209 Media Day Faceoffs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvVdWChdAYE
UFC 216 Media Day Faceoffs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGs2YNPeTKM
418. Urijah’s revenge – UFC 157: Six years after winning by DQ, Urijah got the chance to get revenge over Ivan Menjivar for the illegal kick he landed on the California Kid six years previously. Cue submission of the year.
Full fight here: https://www.ufc.tv/video/urijah-faber-vs-ivan-menjivar-ufc-157