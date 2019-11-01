Top 500 UFC Moments

499. Cecil Peoples’ over the top stoppage – UFC Ultimate Fight Night: After exchanging punches for just over 40 seconds, Nate Quarry sent Pete Sell to the mat. He was followed by referee, Cecil Peoples, who piled on before lying on top of both men “stopping the fight” for what appeared to be longer than the duration of the fight itself.

498. “Knockout” ends with no KO finishes – UFC 76: Knockout: What are the odds that a card featuring Chuck Liddell, Keith Jardine, Shogun Rua, Lyoto Machida, Diego Sanchez, Forrest Griffin, Jon Fitch, Jeremy Stephens, Rumble Johnson and more would end without a single KO? Too good. Lesson learned.

497. “Wanna do it?” – UFC 121: After Brock Lesnar’s devastating loss to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121, WWE superstar, The Undertaker, briefly turned away from Ariel Helwani and crew to cryptically ask the former champion “something personal.”

496. CM Punk’s debut – UFC 203: After a very public exit from WWE, CM Punk decided to try his hand at MMA. The UFC welcomed the known BJJ enthusiast at UFC 203 where he took on Mickey Gall.

495. Roy Nelson’s denial – UFC 143: It takes a special breed to get handled by Fabricio Werdum, lose by unanimous decision, go backstage with cameras rolling and explain to co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta that the judges must not have been paying attention. That’s where Roy Nelson comes in.

494. Flyweight tournament launches – UFC on FX: Alves vs Kampmann: The inaugural UFC flyweight title was in sight Joseph Benavidez. Yasuhiro Urushitani, Ian McCall and Demetrious Johnson fought for UFC 152’s flyweight title shot.

493. D-nied – UFC 210: Pearl Gonzalez’s UFC career was almost over before it started when the New York State Athletic Commission briefly banned her from her debut against Cynthia Calvillo due to her breast implants.

492. Sac-Town dance off – UFC Sacramento weigh-in: Instead of a handshake and intense stare down before their main event matchup, Paige VanZant and Michelle Waterson engaged in an impromptu dance off.

