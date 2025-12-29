Top 5 UFC Unrivaled Collections of 2025 at UFC Store
Fighters and Gear that Fans Loved Most in 2025
Dec. 29, 2025
The UFC Unrivaled by VENUM fight shorts opened the door for fighters to showcase their style and personality inside the Octagon – and you can show your support outside of the Octagon with full Unrivaled collections, available now at UFC Store.
Here’s a look at the top five collections fans loved most throughout the year:
1. Dustin Poirier – “The Diamond” officially closed out a legendary career with an emotional sendoff at UFC 318, and his iconic gear that symbolizes his Louisiana flair topped the charts.