Top Selling Unrivaled Collections featuring Dustin Poirier
Top 5 UFC Unrivaled Collections of 2025 at UFC Store

Fighters and Gear that Fans Loved Most in 2025
Dec. 29, 2025

The UFC Unrivaled by VENUM fight shorts opened the door for fighters to showcase their style and personality inside the Octagon – and you can show your support outside of the Octagon with full Unrivaled collections, available now at UFC Store

Here’s a look at the top five collections fans loved most throughout the year:

1. Dustin Poirier – “The Diamond” officially closed out a legendary career with an emotional sendoff at UFC 318, and his iconic gear that symbolizes his Louisiana flair topped the charts.

2. Charles Oliveira – Known for his finishing ability and fearless attitude, “Do Bronxs” captivated fans throughout 2025 with a collection that represented his lion-hearted spirit.

3. Islam Makhachev – During a record-setting year, Islam Makhachev’s explosion in popularity and dominance inside the Octagon had fans chasing the welterweight champ’s gear.

4. Alex Pereira – Highlighted by the launch of his Second Edition VENUM fight shorts at UFC 320, Pereira’s Unrivaled collection is fan-favorite apparel inspired by Brazilian Pataxó heritage.

5. Merab Dvalishvili – Throughout a jam packed 2025, “The Machine” brought relentless energy fueled by a never-back-down mentality that made his merch some of the most repped of the year.

What was your favorite UFC Unrivaled collection in 2025? Who had the best VENUM fight shorts? Go grab your pair now and explore the full assortment of Unrivaled gear at UFC Store!