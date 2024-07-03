Top 5 Strawweights Amanda Lemos And Virna Jandiroba Go Head-To-Head At UFC APEX

Announcements
Featured Bout: DooHo Choi vs Bill Algeo
UFC returns to the APEX with a critical strawweight bout as No. 3 ranked contender Amanda Lemos and No. 5 ranked Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head with a title shot in their sights. Also on the card, fan favorite Dooho Choi returns to the Octagon to face Bill Algeo in an exciting featherweight bout.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs. JANDIROBA takes place Saturday, July 20 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
No. 12 ranked pound-for-pound women’s fighter Lemos (14-3-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) looks to keep the momentum going after her Fight of the Night victory over Mackenzie Dern earlier this year. A recent title challenger, Lemos earned her shot at UFC gold following wins over Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez. She now hopes to secure a second shot at the champion by taking out Jandiroba.
Jandiroba (20-3, fighting out of Feira De Santano, Bahia, Brazil) aims to make a statement in her first UFC main event. She is currently on the longest win streak of her UFC career, which includes victories over Loopy Godinez, Marina Rodriguez and Angela Hill. Jandiroba now seeks to prove that she can compete with the best in the world and insert herself into the title conversation.
Fan favorite Choi (14-4-1, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) intends to remind the division of the exciting fighting style that earned him UFC Hall of Fame honors in 2022 for his unforgettable clash with Cub Swanson. A can’t-miss competitor, he has earned post-fight bonuses in five of his last six fights, including highlight-reel knockouts over Sam Sicilia and Thiago Tavares. Choi now intends to deliver a vintage performance in emphatic fashion.
Algeo (18-8, fighting out of King of Prussia, Penn.) has his sights set on obtaining the biggest win of his UFC career. An exciting fighter in his own right, Algeo has entertained fans with performances over Alexander Hernandez, TJ Brown and Herbert Burns. He now looks to make a case to break into the rankings with an impressive victory over Choi.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Brad Tavares (20-10, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meets Junyong Park (Seoul, South Korea) in a middleweight clash
- Featherweights Steve Garcia (15-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) and SeungWoo Choi (11-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) face off in an exciting battle
- The Ultimate Fighter season 31 winner Kurt Holobaugh (21-8 1NC, fighting out of Amite, La.) takes on Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) at lightweight
- No. 14 ranked flyweight contender Cody Durden (16-5-1, fighting out of Loganville, Ga.) aims to defend his spot in the rankings against Bruno Silva (13-5-2 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
- Heavyweights Mohammed Usman (11-3, fighting out of Mansfield, Texas) and Thomas Petersen (8-2, fighting out of Webster, Minn.) look for a highlight-reel finish
- JeongYeong Lee (11-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) and Hyder Amil (9-0, fighting out of San Rafael, Calif.) lock horns in a featherweight tilt
- Brian Kelleher(24-15, fighting out of Selden, N.Y.) faces fellow veteran Cody Gibson (20-10, fighting out of Visalia, Calif.) at bantamweight
- Miranda Maverick(15-5, fighting out of Highlands Ranch, Colo.) and Dione Barbosa (7-2, fighting out of Costa Mesa, Calif.) meet in a battle of flyweight prospects
- Lightweights Loik Radzhabov (18-5-1, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) and Trey Ogden (17-6 1NC, fighting out of Lee’s Summit, Mo.) aim to put on a show-stealing performance
- Luana Carolina (10-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Lucie Pudilova (14-9, fighting out of Pribram, Czech Republic) collide in a matchup of flyweight strikers
For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.
