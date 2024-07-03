Top 5 Strawweights Amanda Lemos And Virna Jandiroba Go Head-To-Head At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs. JANDIROBA takes place Saturday, July 20 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

No. 12 ranked pound-for-pound women’s fighter Lemos (14-3-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) looks to keep the momentum going after her Fight of the Night victory over Mackenzie Dern earlier this year. A recent title challenger, Lemos earned her shot at UFC gold following wins over Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez. She now hopes to secure a second shot at the champion by taking out Jandiroba.

Jandiroba (20-3, fighting out of Feira De Santano, Bahia, Brazil) aims to make a statement in her first UFC main event. She is currently on the longest win streak of her UFC career, which includes victories over Loopy Godinez, Marina Rodriguez and Angela Hill. Jandiroba now seeks to prove that she can compete with the best in the world and insert herself into the title conversation.

Fan favorite Choi (14-4-1, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) intends to remind the division of the exciting fighting style that earned him UFC Hall of Fame honors in 2022 for his unforgettable clash with Cub Swanson. A can’t-miss competitor, he has earned post-fight bonuses in five of his last six fights, including highlight-reel knockouts over Sam Sicilia and Thiago Tavares. Choi now intends to deliver a vintage performance in emphatic fashion.

Algeo (18-8, fighting out of King of Prussia, Penn.) has his sights set on obtaining the biggest win of his UFC career. An exciting fighter in his own right, Algeo has entertained fans with performances over Alexander Hernandez, TJ Brown and Herbert Burns. He now looks to make a case to break into the rankings with an impressive victory over Choi.

