Top 5 London Fights

Welterweight veteran Danny Roberts thrilled his hometown fans with a first-round knockout victory over Sweden’s Oliver Enkamp. Roberts scored with his left hand early in the fight, prompting Enkamp to look for a takedown, but that attempt came up empty, allowing the London native to land another flush left hand. This one sent Enkamp to the canvas, with referee Leon Roberts intervening at 2:12 of the opening frame.

“I feel on top of the world right now,” Roberts would say. “To have that outcome...there’s not many things that can top it so for me. It’s very special. This is where I grew up. The U.K. has molded me into the person I am today, so to be able to come back and give the fans something that they deserve, and to feel the love and respect back from them, it’s electric."

