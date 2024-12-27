Top 5 Fighters On UFC Store In 2024

At the top of the list is UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, whose dominant presence and thrilling victories earned him the #1 spot as 2024’s top selling athlete.

Following him at #2 is Max Holloway, whose relentless energy and fan-first mentality continues to make him a beloved figure across MMA – and one of the BMFs on the planet.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier’s warrior spirit has solidified his legacy as one of the sport’s most respected fighters, landing him at the #3 spot.

“Suga” Sean O’Malley comes in at #4, captivating fans with his standout performances, flashy striking, and unique personality.

Rounding out the list is UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, who recently reminded fans why he’s one of the greatest of all time sitting atop the UFC pound for pound rankings.

These five athletes left a lasting mark on the UFC community, making 2024 a year to remember. You can celebrate this incredible year and relive unforgettable moments at UFC Store today!