Top 30 Women Athletes in UFC History 10-1 | UFC 30th Anniversary

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is one of the most recognizable names in all of sports because of her numerous accolades and the prominent pathway she has created for women in combat sports. Rousey’s career started with Judo as she started winning world championships at the age of 17. She represented team USA in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and came out with a bronze medal. Retiring from Judo, she picked up MMA a year later and started competing at the amateur level in 2010. Dominating the competition, the Olympian was 3-0 and the combined duration of her fights was just under two minutes. She moved to Strikeforce and used her lethal armbar to submit her opponents all the way to a bantamweight championship. Soon after, she would be announced as the UFC’s first female champion and she would defend her title against Liz Carmouche at UFC 157, the first women’s fight in UFC history. Rousey would successfully defend her title six times, have the most armbar finishes, and be the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Rousey is retired but will go down as a pioneer whose legacy will be forever cemented in the sport.

(Watch Ronda Rousey On UFC Fight Pass)

#1 – Amanda Nunes