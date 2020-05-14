The Top 10 Walkout Songs of All Time

If you were a fighter making your way into the arena for the first time, what song would you want to hear blasting as you walked out?
There are a lot of different components to choosing a walkout song and fighters have different reasons and motivations for their selections. A strong walkout song typically ignites a fire in the fans, hypes up the fighter and their team, and some are even meant to intimidate the opposing fighter.
Walkout songs set the tone in the arena. They’re meant to not only hype up the fighter, but inject energy into the fans, pumping them up as well.
The reality of the fight game: there is always a favorite, and an underdog. However, music unites, and regardless of whether the fans are on one side or the other, an electrifying song can bring everyone to their feet. Whether they’re singing along or clapping loudly to the beat, the song gets them pumped.
Song selection can be very personal for a fighter; it has the ability to provide a window into their personality, culture, or motivations. Fighters try to choose something that is authentic to who they are and where they came from; a song that represents their journey to this moment. Some even use the same song over and over again, until it becomes known as their signature song, signaling to the crowd and their opponent that they have arrived.
You may not be able to see your opponent face-to-face until you meet in the center of the Octagon, but a walkout song can be heard throughout the arena. It is often used to intimidate and light up whatever bit of doubt or worry is sitting in the back of an opponent’s mind.
Original, recognizable, catchy, energetic, intimidating… these are some of the things that go into the selection process. Next time you watch an event, think about why that fighter may have chosen that song. There’s a lot more than meets the eye.
Until then, we’ve made a list of the top 10 walkout songs that check all the boxes.
* For the Fans
* For the Fighter
* For the Opponent
In No Particular Order:
-Urijah Faber: “California Love” by Tupac feat. Dr. Dre
-Ronda Rousey: “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett
-Israel Adesanya: “Victory Lap” by Nipsey Hussle
-Forrest Griffin: “I’m Shipping up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys
-Amanda Nunes: “Champion” by Carrie Underwood
-Jon Jones: Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and Jadakiss’ “The Champ is Here”
-Conor McGregor: Sinead O’Connor’s “Foggy Dew” and Notorious B.I.G remix “Hypnotize”
-Joanna Jedrzejczyk: “Dream On” by Aerosmith
-Matt Hughes: “A Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr.
-Michael Bisping: “London Calling” by The Clash
