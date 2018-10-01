Top 10 McGregor Moments

2014

TKO1 Diego Brandao

Some people falter under pressure, while others revel in it, and McGregor proved to be part of the latter group when matched up with Brazil’s Diego Brandao in July of 2014. Not only was McGregor returning after nearly a year away from the Octagon due to injury, but he was coming back as the headliner of the UFC’s return to his home city of Dublin. Yet despite the deluge of media descending on him and the weight of expectations dropped on his shoulders, McGregor responded with a Performance of the Night stoppage, barely getting touched by Brandao before the end came at the 4:05 mark. (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)