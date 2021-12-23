The 10 Best Fighters Of 2021

9 – Marina Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez doesn’t make a lot of noise, but when it’s time to fight, she’s always ready to go. In 2021, the strawweight contender from Brazil made the walk three times, and each time, she left with a victory, defeating Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson and Mackenzie Dern.

Marina Rodriguez Squares Off Against Mackenzie Dern

That’s a formidable trio for sure, and it’s why she’s ending 2021 in the number three spot in the rankings at 115 pounds.

8 – Glover Teixeira

In a year filled with plenty of feel-good stories, the winner of that award for 2021 has to be Glover Teixeira. In his lone fight of the year, the Brazilian veteran fought for the light heavyweight title more than seven years after his first shot against Jon Jones.

Glover Teixeira Makes UFC History

The second go-round was the one for the 42-year-old, who became the king of the 205-pounders thanks to a second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz.

7 – Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno fought the fight of his life in December 2020, going five hard rounds with UFC flyweight boss Deiveson Figueiredo in a bout ruled a draw, and some wondered if he could reach those heights again in their June rematch.

Brandon Moreno Becomes First Mexican-Born Champion

He did, and not just that, but “The Assassin Baby” soared even higher in submitting Figueiredo in the third round to win the 125-pound crown and become the first native of Mexico to become a UFC champion.