Top 10 Featherweights Josh Emmett And Lerone Murphy Headline At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MURPHY vs. EMMETT takes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

UFC APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC octagon girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

England’s Murphy (15-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) looks to resume his winning ways. Still yet to be handed a loss in his fight career, Murphy has proven to be formidable contender at 145-pounds by defeating Dan Ige, Edson Barboza, and Josh Culibao. He now sets forth to add Emmett to his unbeaten streak and continue his climb in the rankings.

Emmett (16-5, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) makes his first appearance of the 2025 season. Competing in the UFC for nearly a decade, Emmett has delivered countless highlight wins, most noteably against top talent such as Bryce Mitchell, Calvin Kattar, and Michael Johnson. With his sights now set on Murphy, Emmett plans to break into the division’s Top 5 by delivering another unforgettable finish.

Sabatini (19-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) sets out to make the most of first UFC co-main event. A decorated mixed martial artist with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Tang Soo Do, Sabatini has made a name for himself inside the Octagon with key victories against Jonathan Pearce, Lucas Almeida, and Jamall Emmers. The American now aims to deliver a statement performance against Brito and insert his name in the mix of top contenders.

Brazil’s Brito (17-4-1, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) steps back inside the Octagon looking to impress. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner has become one of the divisons most entertaining fighters after delivering impressive victories against Diego Lopes, Jack Shore, and Andre Fili. Brito now turns his attenetion to Sabatini as he looks to secure a third straight victory.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.