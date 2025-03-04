Top 10 Featherweights Josh Emmett And Lerone Murphy Headline At UFC APEX

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an electric featherweight tilt that sees No. 8 Josh Emmett face off against No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy. In addition, all-action featherweights Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito collide in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MURPHY vs. EMMETT takes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.
England’s Murphy (15-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) looks to resume his winning ways. Still yet to be handed a loss in his fight career, Murphy has proven to be formidable contender at 145-pounds by defeating Dan Ige, Edson Barboza, and Josh Culibao. He now sets forth to add Emmett to his unbeaten streak and continue his climb in the rankings.
Emmett (16-5, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) makes his first appearance of the 2025 season. Competing in the UFC for nearly a decade, Emmett has delivered countless highlight wins, most noteably against top talent such as Bryce Mitchell, Calvin Kattar, and Michael Johnson. With his sights now set on Murphy, Emmett plans to break into the division’s Top 5 by delivering another unforgettable finish.
Sabatini (19-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) sets out to make the most of first UFC co-main event. A decorated mixed martial artist with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Tang Soo Do, Sabatini has made a name for himself inside the Octagon with key victories against Jonathan Pearce, Lucas Almeida, and Jamall Emmers. The American now aims to deliver a statement performance against Brito and insert his name in the mix of top contenders.
Brazil’s Brito (17-4-1, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) steps back inside the Octagon looking to impress. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner has become one of the divisons most entertaining fighters after delivering impressive victories against Diego Lopes, Jack Shore, and Andre Fili. Brito now turns his attenetion to Sabatini as he looks to secure a third straight victory.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Dana White’s Contender Series signee Cortavious Romious (9-3, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) looks for his first Octagon victory as he locks horns with Road to UFC: Shanghai standout winner ChangHo Lee (10-1, fighting out of Goyang, South Korea)
- Dana White’s Contender Series alumns Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-5, fighting out of Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas) and Martin Buday (14-2, fighting out of Trnava, Slovakia) aim to deliver fireworks at heavyweight
- Middleweight veterans Brad Tavares (20-11, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Kailua, Hawaii) and Gerald Meerschaert (16-5-1, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) are set for action
- Undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series signee Torrez Finney (10-0, fighting out of Chattanooga, Tenn.) and The Ultimate Fighter season 32 contestant Robert Valentin (10-4-1, fighting out of Zurich, Switzerland) look to impress on the ESPN main card opener
- Ode’ Osbourne (12-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Milwaukee, Wisc.) sets out to hand fellow Dana White’s Contender Series flyweight contract winner Luis Gurule (10-0, fighting out of Sheridan, Colo.) his first loss
- A thrilling bantamweight contest pits Davey Grant (16-7, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England) against Daniel Santos (11-2, fighting out of Uberlandia, Brazil)
- Rhys McKee (13-6-1 fighting out of Ballymena, Ireland) takes on Daniel Frunza (9-2, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of lasi, Romania) at welterweight
- Diana Belibta (15-9, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada) makes her return to collide with Dioine Barbosa (7-3, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil) at flyweight
- Loma Lookboonmee (9-3, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand) and Ariane Carnelossi (15-3, fighting out of Presidente Prudente, Sao Paulo, Brazil) are set to compete at strawweight
- Victor Henry (9-3, fighting out of South Gate, Calif.) and Dana White’s Contender Series standout Pedro Falcao (9-3, fighting out of Porto Velho, Rondônia, Brazil) clash at bantamweight
- Straweights kick the night off as Vanessa Demopoulos (11-6, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) and Talita Alencar (5-1-1, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Carutapera, Maranhão, Brazil) go toe-to-toe
For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.