Tony Ramos Sees UFC Gold Potential In Austin O’Connor | UFC FIGHT PASS

“If I had to describe him by one word it wouldn’t be gritty, it wouldn’t be tough, it wouldn’t be any of those,” Ramos explained. “I’ve known him since he was a little kid, he’s a freaking winner. It doesn’t matter if it’s a one-point match, one minute left, he finds a way to win. Big wins, whether it’s a close match, whether it’s a knockout or whatever it’s going to be, he’s going to find a way to win.”

Ramos understands that winning on the mat doesn’t automatically translate into wins in the cage. Sure, he’s watched O’Connor do almost nothing but win for the entirety of his life, but there’s a lot more that goes into the fight game.

Knowing full well the personality of the former face of UNC wrestling, Ramos laughs and explains that if O’Connor chooses to be in the cage, he’s right where he belongs.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Ramos laughed. “From knowing Austin and how he grew up in the area he grew up in, I’m pretty sure he’s had his fair share of fights and taken his fair share of punches. It’s different when you have people that are doing this for a living and its technical skill. Those are the things I haven’t seen. I haven’t seen him really in a gym, I haven’t seen him with someone who’s also as skilled or as tough in their craft. A big one that sometimes raises worries is the grappling piece. What happens when he gets to the mat and starts grappling around with these guys? Do you know how to get out of the submissions? Can you get out of the ankle locks, the heel hooks? I definitely think he’s a guy that is tough enough to stand in there, take some punches, and give some punches back.”