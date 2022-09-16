Tony Gravely Trains To Be The Best Version Of Himself

In June, Gravely backed up his words during fight week, saying that he wouldn’t be satisfied if the fight went the distance. He proceeded to finish Johnny Muñoz just over a minute into the first round.

“It’s very satisfying,” Gravely said. “Any time you can go out in the Octagon and come out unscathed with a win, that’s the name of the game, right? To go in, get a finish and get out. It doesn’t always happen like that, but when it does happen, it feels really good so I’m very pleased that was the case. That was in June and now it’s September; pretty quick turnaround and I’m happy I was able to do that and get back on track, get busy again and get back to the goal.”