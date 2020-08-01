Tony Gravely Is Ready To Get The Ball Rolling

But now, 10 months later, as he readies to step into the UFC cage for a second time against Geraldo de Freitas this weekend in Las Vegas, the 29-year-old bantamweight is able to recognize the positive moments he experienced in his debut and the opportunity for growth that landing on the wrong side of the results against “The Pikey” provided him.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity that I had,” said Gravely, who earned his place on the UFC roster with a third-round submission win over Ray Rodriguez on the third season of Dana White’s Contender Series. “I got to be on the ESPN pre-show, I got Fight of the Night, I got to fight in front of a lot of people that I’ve known my entire life, so overall, if I’d have won, it would have been the perfect scenario.

“There were a lot of things I took away from it, but for the most part, it was gauging myself and where I am,” he added. “I would say that was my toughest fight to date and I think Brett Johns is an incredibly tough opponent — at one point he was ranked — so it kind of gives me a gauge of where I am in the division.”

No fighter wants to make excuses coming off a loss and fight fans are usually loathe to hear any of the explanations athletes have for why they came up short in the cage, but the reality is that there are countless variables that contribute to how those 15 or 25 minutes inside the Octagon play out and, many times, there are hiccups and hardships along the road to competing that can have a serious influence on a competitor’s performance that shouldn’t be brushed aside or summarily dismissed.