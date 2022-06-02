Tony Gravely Isn’t Satisfied Unless There’s a Finish

Gravely will always be his biggest critic because he knows what he’s capable of doing inside the cage. The 30-year-old’s win over Oliveira was his second decision victory inside the Octagon. Yet despite only one finish by TKO since joining the UFC in 2020, don’t be fooled when it comes to how dangerous he is.

Training in Taekwondo since he was roughly four years old, Gravely has been a student of martial arts for his entire life. He has nine wins by knockout and three by submission, proving to be a well-rounded fighter who can finish the fight any way he wants. If the finish isn’t there, Gravely has proven with 10 decision wins that he has the gas tank to fight for the full 15 minutes.

He’ll be looking to recreate that same success that got him to the UFC this Saturday as he takes on Johnny Munoz in his sixth bout inside the Octagon.

“This fight is going to be rough; all fights are tough. But I’m going to leave this one proud of my performance and, most importantly, with a win.”

Training in Florida at the world-renowned American Top Team gym has paid dividends for Gravely’s confidence, and he has been sharpening his tools while waiting for another opportunity to show what he’s capable of.

“The training for this one was fantastic; I feel like I’m at my best. I know those rounds I put in at American Top Team were going to be tougher than this fight, and I mean that with no disrespect to my opponent. I just put myself through it in this camp because I wanted to be better than I was in my last fight,” Gravely explained.