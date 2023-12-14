Tony Ferguson Will Always Show Up To Fight

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

But for the last three-plus years, Ferguson has fallen on hard times in the Octagon, losing six straight heading into this Saturday’s meeting with Pimblett. Yes, Ferguson is less than two months shy of his 40th birthday, and yes, those six losses came at the hands of a Murderers Row of 155-pounders. But the man himself doesn’t accept those excuses, and he is determined to prove that he’s got something left in the tank.

WATCH: UFC 296 Embedded | All Episodes

“I'm going to show the world exactly what you need to see, which is that I'm not f**king washed up,” Ferguson said. “I might be cleaned up, might be having more fun, and I'm learning how to smile more with my training and learning how to smile more in my fights. I have to thank my wife for that one. She was the one that sent me a text and said, ‘You know what? You're not having any more fun in your training. It looks like you're not having more fun in your fights.’ And she never said, ‘Do you want to do this anymore?’ But what she said was enough to get started. And I started trusting in my team and asking people for help. And I got the help I needed. So I'm ready for UFC 296.”

He looks like he is physically, and everything that comes out of his mouth these days is about not just winning, but making a statement against the British rising star, who is 4-0 since making his UFC debut in 2021. And despite that impressive start, Pimblett has never faced anyone with the resume of Ferguson, who’s last six fights were against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz and Bobby Green. And though Ferguson lost those bouts, he has no intention of letting Pimblett join that list.