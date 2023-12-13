Tony Ferguson Will Always Be “El Cucuy”

Since UFC 249, it’s been tough sledding for Ferguson, but while many point to the fact that he’s lost six in a row, people are quick to forget who those losses came against. Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler are widely considered some of the top talents in the division. Submission defeats to Nate Diaz and Bobby Green round out the opponents that Ferguson has faced while in his slump.

Those fights are tough matchups for any top lightweight, and that’s exactly why the 39-year-old Ferguson is set out to show that “El Cucuy” isn’t done yet.

At UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, Ferguson makes his 22nd walk to the UFC Octagon, where he’ll face rising star Paddy Pimblett. It’s Ferguson’s first fight with an up and comer in some time, and beating Pimblett in emphatic fashion will show not only that he still has it, but that he’s still one of the best lightweights in the world.

UFC CEO Dana White said recently that the bout between Ferguson and Pimblett is “a fun, interesting fight with two fun and interesting characters.”