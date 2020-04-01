Tony Ferguson's Super Six Fights

2011

Ramsey Nijem (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

After a tumultuous run through season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter, Ferguson had his opportunity to close out the show in the final against Ramsey Nijem and in less than four minutes, he did just that with a ferocious knockout that kicked off his UFC career in emphatic fashion.

2014

Katsunori Kikuno (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Despite his impressive entrance into the UFC, Ferguson still flew under the radar early in his Octagon career, and while he won three bouts over Aaron Riley, Yves Edwards and Mike Rio, a decision loss to Michael Johnson in 2012 dented his marketability a bit. Yet two years after that defeat, Ferguson finally began to make up ground in a crowded division, with a single right hand ending Katsunori Kikuno’s night in the first round of their UFC 173 bout.

2015

Josh Thomson (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

By the time Ferguson’s matchup with former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson rolled around in July 2015, “El Cucuy” was 8-1 in the UFC with six finishes and three post-fight bonuses. He should have been a shoo-in for a title shot, but it just didn’t come. Ferguson stayed focused, expecting that winning would solve all problems. He was half-right. How he won was going to determine his future, and while he didn’t stop Thomson, he put on such an offensive clinic that he earned Performance of the Night honors for his decision victory. This was the fight that truly started it all for him.