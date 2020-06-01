Tony Ferguson Kept His Word And Is Ready For Battle

It does, and while Ferguson has always marched to the beat of his own drummer since emerging victorious on season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2011, he could always be relied on to deliver excitement and a supreme effort on fight night. And if there was to be a setback like this one, Ferguson wasn’t going to stay down for long.

“I accepted my loss, I moved on and I worked hard,” said the Californian, who returns to the Octagon this Saturday night for a UFC 256 co-main event against surging Charles Oliveira. It’s the kind of fight that guarantees action, some unorthodox techniques, and likely a finish; in other words, it’s a typical Ferguson fight, but one that has a little more attached to it as he competes while coming off a loss for the first time since he was decisioned by Michael Johnson in 2012.

“People will always remember your losses,” he said. “And they will always remember your wins. But you’re only as good as your last fight.”

How To Watch UFC 256

True, but after losing to Johnson, Ferguson went on a 12-fight tear that included an interim UFC title at 155 pounds, nine finishes and nine post-fight bonuses. In the process, he became a star in perhaps the sport’s toughest weight class.