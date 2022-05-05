Tony Ferguson’s Confidence Is In The Right Place

The only thing that matters to “El Cucuy” is executing all the things he worked on in his training camp when he steps inside the Octagon on Saturday night. That’s how he can get back to his winning ways and how he can deliver a performance that he’s proud of.

“Effort times consistency is confidence and I’m radiating with it,” Ferguson told UFC.com. “The preparedness and the training means you can go out there and do what you’ve been doing in the practice room and do it in the Octagon. The correlation is very direct and I’m not messing around this camp. I’m not going out there to have fun, not going out there for mat time, not going out there to please the crowd anymore. I don’t have to do that s***.”

Ferguson has been ultra-focused on visualizing his victory over Chandler. He’s predetermined what he wants to do inside the Octagon and all that’s left is for him to make it happen.