A Tone Shift For Adrian Yanez

The bond between the two Texans was evident in Las Vegas, and it was clear that this wasn’t Yanez’ first rodeo. In fact, he was in the corner during Smotherman’s pro debut, so the duo, along with Raufeon Stotts, have a bond that goes beyond what takes place on fight night.

“All three of us are gym buddies, so we're seeing each other Monday through Friday, sometimes Saturday, and we go to fights together and we corner fights together,” said Yanez. “So it's intense for us. We feel like if one of us is fighting, we are all in that fight. So showing up for Cameron that day was a very intense moment for me just because I remember walking down to the cage for the first time when he was making his MMA debut. I was in his corner for his very first MMA fight. I was there for a lot of hardships that he had. And he's also been there for a lot of hardships.”

The loss of Soliz in 2021 was the toughest pill to swallow, and then there were the back-to-back losses to Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez in 2023 that sent Yanez’ rapid rise to a screeching halt. Yet now, at 31, the Houston product looks like he’s back to the form he showed in going 5-0 with four knockouts and five bonuses after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020.