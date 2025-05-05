Tommy Morrisson | Montreal's Latest Homegrown Talent

“Hopefully I’ll be done by December,” said the 26-year-old regarding his degree, just a few days out from his return to action against Christopher Daniel at Samourai MMA 14 on Friday evening in Montreal.

Balancing his three classes per semester — “It’s the max I can do; four is a little too much,” he said — and multiple training sessions per day is a lot to handle, but by all accounts and indications, the flyweight prospect is handling it all with aplomb.

In addition to sporting an unbeaten record, Morrisson has one of the top talents in the country singing his praises, as well, as when I asked his teammate at Montreal’s Tristar Gym Aiemann Zahabi about the ascending competitor, the ranked UFC bantamweight called him a “huge prospect” with “very solid all-around skills,” praising his dedication and work ethic.

“I’m really grateful he said those things about me,” Morrisson said upon hearing Zahabi’s remarks. “I believe I work hard, I train hard, and I train so hard that there is no doubt in my mind. If people around me can realize it, it’s amazing.