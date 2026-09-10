Tommy McMillen Is Turning Doubters Into Believers

“I didn't get a Mexican, but it’s close enough, and I like this matchup a lot,” said McMillen. “You know, Marwan didn't even want to take this fight. He got the call, and he asked for October or November because he was doing some little celebration for beating up some 5-2 bum on short notice… I broke a world record, cashed another $100k bonus, and I was already back to work that following Monday. So, I'm just hungrier than these other guys. The only reason they call me out is because they have nothing better to do. That's what they're supposed to do.

“I'm the kid with the platform. I'm being my authentic self, and it's working. These people don't know how to make a name for themselves, so they have to call me out.”

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One of the major reasons for wanting a quick turnaround was the chance to fight close to home. McMillen swapped his home state of Montana for Arizona when he moved to join up with coach Tim Welch at his Red Hawk Academy gym in Peoria. McMillen’s performances eventually alerted the UFC’s matchmakers, who invited him to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series. One win later, he was in the UFC, following in the footsteps of his Red Hawk teammate and mentor, former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. Now he wants to showcase his skills in his adopted home state.

“It's a privilege to be able to go out there and perform in front of my second home next to Montana, Arizona,” he said. “I've been living out here for 10 years, and the people of Arizona deserve a fighter like me on the card. Every time I fight, you know it's fireworks. People want to see me fight. I cash $100k bonuses, and I break world records, and you know the fans are in for a treat.”