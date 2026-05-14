Tommy Gantt | Big League Ready

“Bro, I can’t tell you how annoying it is sometimes, mentally,” Gantt said with a laugh. “We get home, and he’s all TG this and that, shooting the crap, chillin’, loungin’, playing golf; this and that. But then when we get into practice, immediate switch flip. It’s work, work, work.

“I was talking to one of my buddies, and he said, ‘You have a lot of good coaches that tell you positive things all the time,’ and I was like, ‘Bro, you’re talking to the wrong guy.’ When I’m training, when I’m in camp, I don’t have a good day if I’m listening to what I’m hearing. I’ve probably had two good days in training camp, and that’s a good thing because when I fight, it shows. Training should always be harder than a fight, but he’s crazy all the time. He’s just like, ‘More! More! More!’ constantly, and I’m redlining.”

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Gantt laughed again before adding how much he appreciates the push from “DC” and the rest of the coaches.

“Obviously, all of your coaches want you to get to championship-caliber, so there is always something to be done, and I don’t take offense to it. It’s like, ‘Man, who are these dudes? We were cool earlier before practice started.’”

Just as he’s had Cormier to lean on for guidance as he makes the later-than-usual transition from wrestling to MMA, Gantt has a wealth of experience of his own to rely on as he’s been forced to navigate a late opponent change heading into his debut this weekend.