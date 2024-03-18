Tom O’Connor: The Task At Hand | UFC Fight Pass

The matchup and the mindset mesh perfectly at this juncture for O’Connor, who has always focused on self-improvement and testing himself against the best competition available.

Fighting at the next level is certainly a goal, but it’s not the driving force behind why he pushes himself daily in the gym and seeks out challenges like the one before him on Friday night.

“For me, the main goal is ‘How good can I get in this sport?” began O’Connor, echoing sentiments we discussed ahead of his last outing. “‘How good can my skill set become? How good of an MMA athlete can I be in the short amount of time that we get? What is my peak?

“Right now, the UFC is the top notch, but I just want to fight the best in the world. I don’t need to look past Bobby Moffett because I know he’s right there; he’s top tier. He’s a game opponent, fought the toughest guys in the world, at the highest level in the world, on the biggest stage in the world, and so I have no need to look past that because that’s what I’m after is to constantly test myself.

“(Thoughts of competing at the next level) don’t do you any good if they’re just dreams; you have to put them down on paper and make them a reality with actions,” he added. “But it’s that double-edged sword: you want to be excited about where you’re going, but if you forget about the process, you’re not gonna get there.”

The 33-year-old Moffett punched his ticket to the UFC with a second-round stoppage win on Season Two of Dana White’s Contender Series but failed to register a victory in three appearances inside the Octagon before getting released. Since losing his first fight outside the promotion, the MMA Lab representative has rattled off four straight wins, with the last two coming by submission in the opening round.