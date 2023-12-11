TOM O’CONNOR HAS A ROCK SOLID APPROACH | UFC FIGHT PASS

So rather than fixate on earning the victory that elevates him to the next level, O’Connor’s primary focus is always on improvement — on building up his skill set, sharpening his weaponry, being better the next time out than he was the last time out — with the understanding that nothing is guaranteed beyond the next fight, so making sure he’s as prepared and focused as possible to step in against Shintani is his top priority.

“I know I can’t look past the 15th — nothing happens past that moment; I have to do my job then,” he said with a smile, sitting on a heavy bag just a few days out from the fight. "The tag of having (one of these bigger organizations) as part of my identity or my career, my goals, that goal is not bigger to me than being a good martial artist, performing well, seeing how my skills come out on December 15th.

“Being able to fight on December 15th, show my skills, show the stuff we’ve been doing in the gym is coming together and I am getting better — that’s my biggest goal anyway, so that helps keep me focused on the task at hand.

“That’s the heart of my goals, and secondary is these bigger organizations, these bigger opportunities,” he added. “Having that priority list where I want to be the best version of me, and that hopefully will carry me to these bigger tier organizations. If it does, that’s great because that is also a goal, but No. 1 is doing what I’m doing (in the gym) and am I getting better at what I’m doing?”