Tom Nolan | The Australian Uprising Continues

While mainstays like Robert Whittaker, Alexander Volkanovski, and Jake Matthews continue to hold down the fort, competitors like former welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena, Quillan Salkilld, and Tom Nolan are leading the way for the next generation of standouts to emerge from down under.

“It does feel like we’re one big family,” Nolan said ahead of his fight against Fares Ziam on June 6. “Obviously, some teams are going to feel closer than others. Cody (Haddon) and Quillan’s coach, Romel (Luistro), I get along with him, we get along with them so well that it does feel like our gyms are almost brother gyms or sister gyms, whatever you want to call it. Same with Ben (Vickers) and Scrappy (MMA) and those guys.

“It feels like eventually, hopefully, every team in the country is like that,” added Nolan, who reps Brisbane’s Team Compton. “It’s cool even seeing Rob (Whittaker) and Izzy (Adesanya train together)— there’s a really big evolution now that our part of the world is starting to show how good we are, how many guys we have. There are still so many guys that are gonna go through; guys on the local scene that are like, ‘That guy is gonna be in the UFC, that guy is gonna be in the UFC; this guy is gonna do well, that guy is gonna do well.’ Eventually we’re probably gonna have a roster as big as the American side and that.”