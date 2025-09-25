Tom Nolan: “Let’s Make It Four”

“I've been working a lot,” Nolan said. “I've been having six months between fights now, so, I'm really working on looking like a different athlete every time I step in there. I think it's just good to have a really deep toolbox, and I think it's good so my opponents, when they study me, they're studying a false opponent. I'm going to look different. Three in a row is exciting. Let's make it four.”

Training out of Brisbane, Australia, the lightweight trains with a variety of different people, and works with a lot of coaches and people within his team. He said he spends a lot of time mixing it up, being humble and learning from everyone in the room. Another key part of his success has been the research and time he puts in outside of the training room.

After training is complete, the 25-year-old watches tape and instructional videos from a variety of fighters, trying to learn from them and be the best version of himself when he walks into the Octagon.