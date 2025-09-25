Tom Nolan: “Let’s Make It Four”

Since dropping his UFC debut back in January 2024, a fire switched inside of Tom Nolan. The Aussie has been on a tear lately, racking up three straight wins, two in 2024 and one earlier this year in Sydney. But even through the wins, “Big Train” has been focused on always improving after a win and never being the same man that steps into the Octagon.
“I've been working a lot,” Nolan said. “I've been having six months between fights now, so, I'm really working on looking like a different athlete every time I step in there. I think it's just good to have a really deep toolbox, and I think it's good so my opponents, when they study me, they're studying a false opponent. I'm going to look different. Three in a row is exciting. Let's make it four.”
Training out of Brisbane, Australia, the lightweight trains with a variety of different people, and works with a lot of coaches and people within his team. He said he spends a lot of time mixing it up, being humble and learning from everyone in the room. Another key part of his success has been the research and time he puts in outside of the training room.
After training is complete, the 25-year-old watches tape and instructional videos from a variety of fighters, trying to learn from them and be the best version of himself when he walks into the Octagon.
The biggest fighter he has drawn inspiration from? The man set to challenge bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili for his title next weekend at UFC 320.
“For my previous fights, I've gone with Cory Sandhagen,” Nolan said. “He's a big inspiration of mine. Charles Oliveira too. In the earlier days, Conor McGregor, I liked his style a lot. I try to blend between their styles and research from them, but to be honest, whoever has the content out there, there's a lot of instructional videos now. A lot of guys posting what they're doing, so it's pretty easy.”
He'll look to show all the things he has been working on when he steps in the Octagon face Charlie Campbell in front of the crowd at RAC Arena on Sunday morning in Perth. Nolan got the opportunity to fight in Perth last August, picking up a unanimous decision win over Alex Reyes.
This time around, Nolan gets to open the main card, which starts at 10 a.m. local. With an early start, like the one in Perth, being able to fight higher up on the card has its benefits and Nolan is looking forward to it.
“I'm excited because I'm fighting at a more reasonable time, 10 in the morning rather than 7 in the morning, which might not sound like much of a difference, but between waking up, training and then getting dropped off at the venue, it ends up being like a 6-hour difference, so it's much better,” Nolan said.
Originally scheduled to face Evan Elder, New York’s Campbell now steps in to face “Big Train”. Nolan understands that opponent changes are a part of the game sometimes, and it's business as usual even with the short notice switch up.
“I think it's a pretty similar stylistic matchup,” Nolan said. “I believe they're training partners. I've seen Evan here. I think Charlie's a little bit taller, a little bit more aggressive, but probably less output. It's not much of a change, to be honest.”
Nolan’s ability to mix things up is what he believes will be the biggest hurdle for “The Cannibal.” Showing off his creativity is a prominent goal for the lightweight. He wants to show people that he is a dog and full of entertainment as he hunts for his fourth victory in a row on Sunday.
“Being a southpaw makes it hard, mixing it up, being unpredictable,” Nolan said. “I'm a very creative fighter. It's hard to prepare for me, I believe, and he's been out for a while now. I think there's going to be a lot of mental factors. The travel might not affect me as much, but I can't say that for everyone, so he's got to travel here short notice and fight a tall southpaw, creative I think I got a lot of problems to present to him.”
