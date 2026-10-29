Tom Nolan Hopes To Inspire In First Main Event Opportunity

Tom Nolan was ready to hop on a plane and fight Renato Moicano on short-notice in September, so when UFC called him to say the matchup was going to move to October and become a main event, “Big Train” was elated. Earlier this year, Nolan broke into the top-15 with an impressive win over Fares Ziam, and he is keen to break into the top-10 should he defeat wily Brazilian veteran Renato Moicano on October 31.
“Big Train” feels like the main event opportunity is “proof” of his hard work thus far, traits that helped him make it to the big show from his humble beginnings out of Toowoomba, Queensland, which he says has one of the higher crime rates in Australia. Nolan, 26, hopes he can make the most of the spotlight in the most positive manner possible.
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“Not many people really get out of (Toowoomba),” Nolan told UFC.com. “You're not really supposed to if you're from there, and I like to kind of set the example (that) even if you're from that exact specific place, go join a gym or go find whatever your passion is and just chase it, (and) eventually you'll be able to live off it if you dedicate properly.”
Although Nolan only started his UFC tenure three years ago thanks to a first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series and is headed into his first headliner, he is moving through the fight week paces like a veteran.
Part of that ease is the confidence that stems from moving his training camp to City Kickboxing in Auckland, but it also seems to come from choosing to bear the weight of responsibility that comes with trying to inspire others.
“One of the glories of this sport is you can say and do and be whatever you want,” Nolan said. “I think it's more of a choice. It's more of a passion for me. It's like, yeah, I got into this sport to escape that, and I'm sure there's plenty of other people who want to escape that. So I would like to be a beacon, if I can, for that.”
So far, Nolan is making all the right moves. Since losing his Octagon debut, he is 5-0 with two finishes, a Performance Bonus, and perhaps poured in his best performance yet when he beat Ziam in June.
A big focus for Nolan is minimizing the amount of thinking he is doing during a fight and tapping into a flow state. Part of that comes from his work with a sports psychologist, which he believes is one of the most important things he does for himself. The other is the physical work in the gym with the host of UFC-level training partners and proven coaches in Auckland.
“It definitely makes me feel a lot calmer,” he said. “It feels like I have less thoughts going on. It's a lot more reactive now. It's a lot more (of) my body is just doing the thing, which I think is super important because, when I'm in there, I try not to think too much. I'm trying to just let everything fly. That's hard when you have to think like, ‘OK, what am I supposed to do here and here?’ I've drilled these things so much that there's no real thought. It's just happening.”
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He’ll need to get comfortable quickly against Moicano, a relentless fighter with an iron will and slick jiu jitsu game to which his 11 professional submission wins attests. The matchup is familiar territory for Moicano as well. He is 2-1 in his previous headliners, and in the last pair, he defeated Benoît Saint Denis and Chris Duncan, two lightweights who were in positions not dissimilar to Nolan’s.
However, the confident Aussie believes he has an answer for any question Moicano may ask of him on Halloween night.
“I think it benefits my style a lot,” he said. “Obviously, he’s dangerous, and there's a lot of risk, but I think with this training camp, I've got a good way to nullify that and to stop that, but also, I'm prepared for five rounds and prepared to dig deep. I know I can trust myself when it comes to that, so I guess trusting myself is a big part of this is knowing I have the tank and the, the mentality to sort of get through anything.”
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Although Nolan isn’t the most boisterous of rising stars, he does carry a chip on his shoulder from his lone professional loss. He believes that result tainted him in some people’s eyes, and he derives motivation from continuing to show that the loss does not define him as a fighter. Some would say he has already done that in spades, but entering the top-10 of the lightweight division should put that to bed for good.
Not bad for a kid from Toowoomba.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.