Tom Nolan Hopes To Inspire In First Main Event Opportunity

A big focus for Nolan is minimizing the amount of thinking he is doing during a fight and tapping into a flow state. Part of that comes from his work with a sports psychologist, which he believes is one of the most important things he does for himself. The other is the physical work in the gym with the host of UFC-level training partners and proven coaches in Auckland.

“It definitely makes me feel a lot calmer,” he said. “It feels like I have less thoughts going on. It's a lot more reactive now. It's a lot more (of) my body is just doing the thing, which I think is super important because, when I'm in there, I try not to think too much. I'm trying to just let everything fly. That's hard when you have to think like, ‘OK, what am I supposed to do here and here?’ I've drilled these things so much that there's no real thought. It's just happening.”

Buy Tickets For UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan!

He’ll need to get comfortable quickly against Moicano, a relentless fighter with an iron will and slick jiu jitsu game to which his 11 professional submission wins attests. The matchup is familiar territory for Moicano as well. He is 2-1 in his previous headliners, and in the last pair, he defeated Benoît Saint Denis and Chris Duncan, two lightweights who were in positions not dissimilar to Nolan’s.

However, the confident Aussie believes he has an answer for any question Moicano may ask of him on Halloween night.