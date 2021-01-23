Tom Breese Eyes A Run To The Top

“I agree, it is my best performance so far and I flowed better than ever,” said Breese of his first-round knockout of KB Bhullar, an effort which earned him his third UFC Performance of the Night bonus. “My mental and physical preparation is always improving as I study and learn more in martial arts. I am a student of martial arts and will study many different subjects in order to improve.”

On this night in Abu Dhabi, it was Breese’s striking on display, as his southpaw jab was like a laser before a left hand set up the finishing sequence. It was the kind of win fans had been waiting to see since his last victory over Dan Kelly over two years prior, and between the TKO of Kelly and his win over Bhullar, there were hills to climb in and out of the Octagon. But one thing that stayed consistent was his desire to learn and become a better martial artist.

“I’ve been in a constant state of learning and improving since I started martial arts,” said Breese. “Things haven’t always gone to plan but I’ve gained invaluable wisdom from failure that has made me better. I’m also learning from great coaches. In 2020, I met some great teachers that have taken my skill set to another level and I’ve made big progress in gymnastics, Greco-Roman wrestling - which has improved my grappling all round - and boxing.”

