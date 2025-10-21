Tom Aspinall’s UFC Unrivaled Fight Shorts | Shop At UFC Store
Oct. 21, 2025
As the UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall enters the Octagon this Saturday for his first undisputed title defense at UFC 321, he’ll be sporting his very own UFC Unrivaled by VENUM fight shorts – crafted in collaboration with the champ himself, and available now at UFC Store!
Aspinall’s fight shorts are designed show off his regional pride, blending iconic elements of the British flag with the Colliery Winding Wheel and Manchester bee – symbolizing the city’s industriousness, resilience, and unity.
Known for his striking prowess and ability to finish fights fast, Aspinall's shorts represent strength, dominance, and the hardworking mentality that brought him UFC gold. This authentic fight short is the exact model worn by Tom Aspinall in the Octagon, made with flexible yet compressive fabric for freedom of movement and support.