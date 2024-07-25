Tom Aspinall: One Of Manchester’s Own

“Anybody who thinks that I'm going to go to a UFC event in Manchester and just watch is absolutely insane,” Aspinall said during his interview with UFC.com. “It's never going to happen. It's never, ever going to happen. If the UFC come back in 20 years and I'm like 50 odd years old, I'll probably still try and have a go.”

The desperation of commitment is understandable from the 31-year-old Atherton resident. He was 23 years old when Michael Bisping defended his middleweight title against Dan Henderson at UFC 204, then just boasting a 5-2 professional MMA record. Aspinall tacked nine more wins and the interim heavyweight title onto his resume since then, and despite winning a piece of UFC gold, Aspinall doesn’t feel like things have changed all that much for him in his day-to-day life.

Aspinall said his sheer stature, the healthy 6-foot-5 figure he is, makes him stand out regardless. When UFC.com visited Aspinall in Atherton in September 2021, as much was clear. People would wander up to Aspinall to say hello and maybe take a picture, or a car would honk their horn as they drove by their town’s own UFC contender. He generally keeps a low-profile, saying he often just goes to the gym and returns home to spend time with his kids.