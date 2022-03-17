Tom Aspinall Not Going Anywhere

Tom Aspinall isn’t one to get too wrapped up in the narratives surrounding a fight or spend much time thinking about “what it all means,” because for the surging 28-year-old from Atherton, the only two things that matter are enjoying himself and testing himself.

“All that other stuff, I don’t really think about it too much,” said Aspinall, who headlines the UFC’s return to London this weekend against divisional stalwart Alexander Volkov. “I just think about my own stuff, really, to be honest with you. I’m a selfish man when it comes to this sport, and I think you’ve got to be selfish to be fighting at the top level.”

Throughout the last couple days of media, as the British heavyweight has been asked about everything from competing in front of a raucous crowd at the O2 Arena and taking on a veteran like Volkov to where a win would put him and if he’s ready to hang with the best in the division. But the honest and engaging rising star has been clear that he’s not spent much time thinking about any of those things.

Instead, he’s done his best to remain focused on what he can control and reminding himself to have fun on Saturday night, believing that when he’s enjoying himself inside the Octagon, there’s not a man in the division that can get the better of him.

It’s an approach imparted on him by two crucial figures in his life: his father, British Brazilian jiu jitsu pioneer Andy Aspinall, and Tyson Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight boxing champion, whom he trained with earlier in his career.

“Both are very influential people in the way that I look at this sport because I feel like you’ve got to enjoy the sport and so many people put so much pressure on themselves,” he said of his father and Fury. “It’s just a fight at the end of the day; if you lose, you lose, and if you win, you win.

“On Sunday, no matter what, I’m still going to have a family at home, people are still going to love me, and everything is going to be okay. It’s not do or die. I’m just going to go in there and enjoy myself and see it for what it is: just a sport.”

It’s an extremely healthy outlook from the emerging heavyweight, who has made a rapid rise through the ranks to arrive at his first main event assignment this weekend.